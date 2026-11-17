Zemam Anti-Smoking Society has announced an ambitious programme to combat smoking, aimed at reaching 100,000 young people during its first year, producing 120 awareness materials and launching a digital platform to strengthen tobacco prevention initiatives, pointed out Abdulaziz al-Ishaq, general manager of Zemam

He outlined three major programmes focusing on preventing tobacco addiction, protecting non-smokers from exposure to tobacco smoke and helping smokers quit. Further, he stressed that combating smoking requires a collective effort involving families, schools, healthcare institutions, businesses and the wider community. He said the society aims to move beyond short-term awareness campaigns towards sustainable initiatives supported by measurable performance indicators.

He noted that data shows that around 12.1% of school students aged 13 to 15 use tobacco products, while 11.3% use electronic cigarettes, which requires urgent early intervention. He warned that the growing popularity of modern tobacco and nicotine products, particularly among younger age groups, calls for more innovative awareness strategies.

In the meantime, the first initiative, titled“Protecting Society from Tobacco Addiction”, will primarily target students aged 13 to 22 through digital campaigns, interactive activities and competitions. The programme aims to reach at least 100,000 young people in its first year, produce and distribute 120 educational materials, and organise two competitions for school and university students.

A dedicated digital platform will also be launched, while partnerships with educational and healthcare institutions will help expand the campaign's reach. Surveys and performance indicators will be used to assess changes in public awareness and knowledge.

Further, al-Ishaq cautioned against the widespread misconception that electronic cigarettes are harmless or less addictive than conventional tobacco products. He called for youth-oriented messages delivered through social media, short videos and interactive activities, with young people themselves encouraged to participate in producing awareness content.

The second programme,“Protecting Non-Smokers from the Harm of Tobacco”, will promote smoke-free workplaces through cooperation with public and private sector organisations.

It will encourage institutions to introduce internal policies, alongside staff training and awareness activities designed to protect employees and visitors from second-hand smoke.

The third initiative,“Helping Addicts Quit Smoking”, will focus on strengthening healthcare professionals' skills in counselling and supporting people seeking to overcome nicotine dependence.

Al-Ishaq said quitting can involve physical and psychological withdrawal symptoms, making professional medical, behavioural and psychological support essential for lasting success.

He also emphasised that returning to smoking after an unsuccessful attempt should not be regarded as failure. Instead, individuals should identify the triggers behind the relapse and develop a new quitting strategy with appropriate professional guidance.

Accordingly, he described families and schools as the first line of defence against tobacco addiction among children and young people, encouraging parents to set positive examples, maintain open communication with their children and equip them with the confidence to resist harmful social influences.

Besides, schools should promote interactive activities and involve students and social counsellors in identifying potential risks at an early stage.

He warned that second-hand smoke poses serious health risks, particularly to children, older people and those with respiratory conditions. Exposure can increase the likelihood of respiratory infections and asthma attacks.

He stressed that there is no safe level of exposure to tobacco smoke, adding that opening windows or using ventilation systems cannot provide complete protection. Families were urged to maintain completely smoke-free homes.

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