MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has issued the Guide on Bank Commission and Fee Ceilings Collected from Individuals and Micro-Enterprises, which aims to define the fees and commissions levied by the banks for services provided to individuals and micro-enterprises.

In a statement on Tuesday, QCB explained that the Guide is in line with the Third Financial Sector Strategy, and QCB's commitment to enhancing transparency, protecting customer rights, and promoting financial inclusion in the State of Qatar, taking into account their needs and prevailing market requirements. This is achieved through the adoption of a mechanism that empowers this segment and supports its economic role, while ensuring that financial institutions are able to deliver their services efficiently and sustainably.

The Guide represents a significant step towards enabling individuals and micro-enterprise owners to access financial services.

The banking services covered by the Guide have been divided into five main categories, as follows: Deposits and Accounts Debit Cards (NAPS/Himyan) and Credit Cards Credit Facilities Fund Transfers Cheques.

bank commission QCB Fee Ceilings