MENAFN - 3BL) Denton, Texas - What began as a simple email from a plant director to senior leadership recognizing an employee's performance, uncovered a story of adversity most of us can't even imagine.

The message wasn't meant to draw attention or create a fancy headline. It was simply intended to highlight an employee whose character, perseverance and leadership have made a meaningful impact at the sheetfeeder plant in Denton, Texas.

His name is Ryan Matthews.

A Story of Extraordinary Adversity-and Extraordinary Resolve

At just 17 years old, Ryan faced unimaginable adversity. In 1999 he was wrongfully convicted of a crime he didn't commit, he spent nearly eight years incarcerated-including five years on Louisiana's death row.

Throughout that time, Ryan was not alone. His mother and sister never wavered, standing by his side and advocating for him every step of the way.

Years later, the tireless work of his family, attorneys from the Innocence Project and the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center -combined with DNA evidence-proved Ryan's innocence and revealed the true person responsible for the crime. His freedom finally came in 2004 after years of waiting and refusing to give up.

Ryan isn't quick to share his story because he doesn't want sympathy. He shares it to remind others that no matter what obstacles are thrown your way, you can overcome them.

“I hope my story inspires people to see that, no matter what you're facing, there's light at the end of the tunnel. If you want to achieve something, you have to put in the work. Don't make excuses-excuses are the killer of dreams.”

Choosing Growth and Lifelong Learning

Ryan joined Georgia-Pacific in 2016, working the third shift on the wet end of the corrugator at the Denton plant. While working overnight, he pursued his education with the same discipline he brought to the floor-earning both a bachelor's degree in business and an MBA in Business Analytics, all while being a father to his young kids at home.

“I had to get really good at time management-down to the hour,” Ryan said.“I made room for work, school and being present for my family. I wanted my kids to see me do it.”“I love to learn,” he added.“I'm at that point in my life that I try to get every opportunity I can to learn, because I got a second chance at life. I don't want to waste it.”

That commitment to being a lifelong learner hasn't gone unnoticed.

“We've really been looking at Ryan's potential and the different avenues where he can continue to grow,” said Tammy Pearson, director of operations at the Denton facility and Ryan's supervisor.“He's already shown over and over, what he's capable of doing.”

In 2024, Ryan took a lead role on the third shift before moving into a supervisor position. He continues to seek out learning opportunities, never slowing his pursuit of growth.

And while his academic achievements are impressive, it's his everyday actions-mentoring colleagues, leading by example, and consistently supporting his team-that truly reflect the qualities we value most at Georgia-Pacific.

Leadership That Lifts Others

Before anyone knew the full story of Ryan's past, supervisors and coworkers at Denton noticed something else - he was a natural leader.

"We noticed right away how respectful and hardworking he was,” Tammy said.“Then we began hearing the same thing from others on the floor - how he was always stepping in to help. People tend to follow him just by watching the way he works.”

Over time, Ryan's influence only grew. Though he supervises others, Tammy says he leads more through mentorship than through his title.“Ryan helps you see the bigger picture, not just the task in front of you. He recognizes potential in people and encourages them to see it in themselves. That kind of support means everything - especially coming from a supervisor.”

Ryan puts it simply.“Everyone's different, I try to meet people where they are - checking in one-on-one and letting them know they're doing a good job. I always tell my team to keep working hard and not give up. You don't really fail until you quit. You don't."

A Culture That Sees Potential

Ryan's story is powerful on its own. But it also reveals something bigger about Georgia-Pacific's unique culture, guided by Principle Based Management. Here, we see each person as an individual and believe in their potential. We encourage employees to discover their gifts, pursue their passions and continually develop their abilities.

His story teaches us that perseverance isn't always loud. Sometimes, it's found on the night shift, in all day study sessions or in the choice to keep moving forward even when the odds are long.

What began as a simple email of recognition became a story we all needed to hear-a reminder that when we truly invest in and value our people, we build a culture where meaningful growth and remarkable contributions are possible for all of us.

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