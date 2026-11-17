MENAFN - 3BL) Fourteen young people from Callao, Peru, are taking an important step toward careers in logistics and international trade after completing a free, hands-on training program delivered by DP World in partnership with ADEX Escuela. The initiative equips local youth with practical industry knowledge and job-ready skills, helping connect education with career opportunities in one of Peru's key economic sectors.

The Applied International Logistics Workshop was designed for students and graduates of local public schools who had previously participated in DP World's Global Education Program. The course builds on their introduction to the logistics industry by providing more specialized training at no cost to participants.

Through in-person classes, practical exercises, and real-world case studies, students learned about international trade, warehouse operations, inventory control, cargo handling, transportation, and logistics documentation. The program also included teamwork, simulations, and a final project to help participants apply their knowledge and prepare for employment.

Upon completing the workshop, all 14 participants received certificates recognizing their training.

Lissete Morín, Vice President of Human Resources and Health at DP World in Peru, Ecuador, and Colombia, said:“We are proud of these young people, who now have new knowledge and tools to continue building their professional futures. At DP World, sustainable logistics development also means investing in people and local talent. This program allows us to build on young people's introduction to the sector in Callao, an industry with strong employment demand and significant growth potential.”

Connecting Education With Career Opportunities

The workshop was delivered through a partnership between DP World and ADEX Escuela, which developed the curriculum, conducted the training, and assessed participants' progress.

Roberto Tanaka, Academic Head at ADEX Escuela, said:“This graduation ceremony reaffirms our commitment to technical education that is closely connected to the country's productive sectors. Through this workshop, young people strengthened their practical skills and gained deeper insight into the opportunities that logistics and foreign trade offer as pathways for professional development.”

The program builds on DP World's long-standing investment in education and community development in Callao, where the company has supported improvements to school facilities since 2020. This year, it invested approximately US$49,000 in digital classrooms and computer laboratories at two local schools, improving access to technology for 790 students.

DP World also recognizes employees' children for outstanding academic performance through its Academic Excellence Awards and supports local entrepreneurs through its“Emprende DP World” program, helping strengthen economic opportunities in the community.

These efforts complement the company's growing role in Peru's economy. According to an economic impact study by Apoyo Consultoría, the company's Callao terminal supported more than 20,000 logistics-related jobs nationwide in 2024, highlighting the importance of developing local talent for the industry.

Through partnerships that connect classroom learning with practical industry skills, DP World continues to expand educational opportunities for young people in the communities surrounding its operations.