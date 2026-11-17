MENAFN - 3BL) CAMDEN, N.J., November 17, 2026 /3BL/ - Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today announced that it has been honored with three awards from the 6th Annual Anthem Awards for its Subaru Loves Learning® initiative, in partnership with AdoptAClassroom®:

Gold Anthem Award in Nonprofit or Community Partnership, Education, Art & Culture Gold Community Voice Anthem Award in Nonprofit or Community Partnership, Education, Art & Culture Bronze Anthem Award in Education or Literacy Program or Platform, Education, Art & Culture

Now in its sixth year of partnership, Subaru Loves Learning helps address the significant economic barrier for many families to afford basic classroom essentials. According to AdoptAClassroom, 93% of teachers have students whose families cannot afford school supplies, often prompting those educators to fill the gap themselves. The average teacher in the U.S. spends $895 of their own money each year on classroom materials, a figure that has risen nearly 50% since 2015. This past year, Subaru and more than 630 of its retailers provided classroom supply funding to local schools in collaboration with AdoptAClassroom, helping ensure students have access to the materials they need to succeed. Through the initiative, Subaru has supported more than 1 million students nationwide to date.



Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc.:“Education is one of the most meaningful ways we can invest in the future of our communities, and we believe every student deserves access to the resources they need to thrive. We are proud to see Subaru Loves Learning recognized for its impact and grateful to our retailers and partners at AdoptAClassroom for helping us bring the Subaru Love Promise® to life in classrooms across the country.”

Ryan Jordan, Chief Executive Officer of AdoptAClassroom:“Through our partnership with Subaru, we are helping teachers access the classroom supplies and resources their students need to learn and succeed. This recognition reflects the collective impact of Subaru's commitment and the dedication of its retailer network, demonstrating what is possible when organizations come together to support education in their communities.”

The 6th Annual Anthem Awards received more than 2,500 submissions from 43 countries worldwide, the organization's largest competition to date. The Anthem Awards are recognizing the work that is setting the standard for good worldwide.

Anthem Awards General Manager, Patricia McLoughlin:“The work of social impact doesn't pause when conditions get harder, and this year's Anthem Winners proved it. Facing new challenges, they kept building, kept organizing, and kept delivering for the people and causes they serve. They set a new standard for good, one defined as much by persistence as by results.”

Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Judges for the 6th Annual Anthem Awards include Heather Elliott, Chief Development & Marketing Officer, National 4-H Council; Angie Lawry, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Colorectal Cancer Alliance; Shelby Georgis, CCO, HLK; Max Friedman, Co-Founder & CEO, Givebutter; Heather Malenshek, SVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Land O'Lakes, Inc.; Alex Schmider, Senior Director of Entertainment, GLAAD; Elizabeth Gray, Chief Executive Officer, National Audubon Society; Aurelia Figueroa, Chief Sustainability Officer, Breitling; Jonathan Adashek, SVP, Chief Global Affairs Officer, IBM; Megan Ranney, Dean, Yale School of Public Health; Mariko Silver, President and CEO, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts; Gwynne Gauntlett Global Lead, Digital Giving + Engagement, United Nations Development Programme; Thiago Elias, EVP, Executive Director of Design, Edelman; Alexandra Gordon, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Acumen; among others.



About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $357 million to causes that Subaru and its customers care about, and Subaru employees have logged more than 130,000 volunteer hours. Through these actions and more, Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place.

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About AdoptAClassroom®

AdoptAClassroom is a national nonprofit that partners with donors to provide PreK-12 teachers with the resources and supplies their students need. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom has raised $83+ million and equipped 7.8+ million students across the U.S. The 501(c)(3) organization holds the highest ratings from both Charity Navigator and Candid/GuideStar. For more information or to donate, please visit .

About The Anthem Awards

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards recognizes impactful brands, nonprofits, and individuals that are setting the standard for good worldwide. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Belonging & Inclusion; Education, Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Sustainability, Environment & Climate; and Technology. This season's partners and sponsors include NationBuilder, Sustainable Brands, NationSwell, The Bloom, the Social Innovation Summit and The Nonprofit Alliance. The Awards were founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, GLAAD, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.

About The Webby Awards

Hailed as the“Internet's highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video & Film; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps, Software & Immersive; Social; Podcasts; Games; Creators and AI. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Adobe, WP Engine, Patreon, ElevenLabs, Framer, Meta, NAACP, KPMG, The Wall Street Journal, Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter, SXSW, The Podcast Show, and Authentic.

Find The Anthem Awards Online:

Website: anthemawards

Instagram: @anthemawards

LinkedIn: The Anthem Awards

TikTok: @anthemawards

Facebook: facebook/anthemawards

Contacts:

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

[email protected]

Adam LeiterSubaru of America, Inc.(856) 488-8668[email protected]