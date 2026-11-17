Careers Fairs Help Build Covia's Future Workforce
Recently, Operations and Human Resources team members collaborated to represent Covia at several career fairs. They shared information about career and internship opportunities with the next generation of talent.
Virginia Tech Mining and Minerals Engineering Fair
One of the events Covia attended was the Mining and Minerals Engineering Fair at Virginia Tech. The university is nationally recognized for its mining engineering and advanced manufacturing programs, making it an excellent source of future talent.
By participating in this event, Covia was able to connect with students whose education and interests closely align with our business and workforce needs. In fact, several members of our past intern and New Graduate Trainee Program cohorts were recruited from Virginia Tech, demonstrating the value of building relationships with students early in their career journeys.
Missouri University of Science and Technology Career Fair
Covia attended the Career Fair at the Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T), one of the nation's top engineering and technology universities. The event connects students and alumni with hundreds of employers seeking candidates for internships and full-time positions. Missouri S&T's strong technical programs and industry-focused curriculum make it a valuable recruiting destination for Covia.
Investing in the Future
We appreciate the Operations and HR team members who dedicate their time to these events and help share the Covia story, attract the talented individuals who will help drive Covia's future.Image
Allen Russell, HR Manager, left, Bleve Willoughby, Plant Manager, rightImage
Caleb Goode, Director Engineering Process, left, Gavin Antonini, New Graduate Trainee, rightInterested in building your career with Covia? Explore internship, New Graduate Trainee, and full-time opportunities at .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment