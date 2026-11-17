From Coastlines To Power Lines: Infrastructure For A Changing Climate
We explore how infrastructure planning is responding to a changing climate, from building adaptability into coastal protection to understanding the ground and groundwater conditions beneath major energy infrastructure. The discussion considers how planners, engineers and asset owners balance environmental protection, community needs and long-term investment decisions.
Closing the series, we reflect on the value of sharing knowledge globally and applying it locally to help communities and organisations prepare for an uncertain future.Listen Now
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00:00:00 – Welcome and the growing importance of climate resilience
00:00:32 – Introducing the projects and guests
00:01:27 – Why climate resilience matters for infrastructure planning
00:03:04 – Personal perspectives on resilience and place
00:05:14 – How planning has changed over the past two decades
00:07:43 – Te Ara Tupua: coastal resilience and connectivity
00:09:00 – Protecting infrastructure and creating transport connections
00:09:42 – Designing for climate change and future adaptation
00:11:02 – Mana whenua partnerships and shaping the project
00:13:29 – Rhein-Main-Link: connecting renewable energy with demand
00:15:19 – GINGER HPC's role in energy transition infrastructure
00:16:40 – Ground conditions, groundwater and responsible construction
00:18:09 – Water management, soil protection and approvals
00:19:15 – Balancing environmental, social, cultural and economic outcomes
00:23:47 – How legislation and consenting shape delivery
00:26:55 – Meaningful engagement with communities and indigenous partners
00:30:52 – Sharing lessons across projects and regions
00:34:53 – Trends in environmental and urban planning
00:37:13 – Practical steps for planning in a changing climate
00:38:50 – Closing reflections, bonus episode preview and series wrap-up
'Sometimes resisting is important, but better investment decisions are about adaptation.' - Manea'We produce a lot of energy, but there's no infrastructure to transport it' - Frauke
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