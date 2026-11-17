MENAFN - 3BL) In this final episode of the series, host Angélique Dickson, President of Inogen Alliance, is joined by Manea Sweeney from Tonkin + Taylor in New Zealand and Frauke Menzel from GINGER HPC in Germany to explore climate and infrastructure resilience. Two very different projects frame the conversation: Te Ara Tupua, a coastal walking and cycling link and seawall on Wellington Harbour, and the Rhein-Main-Link, an underground transmission project connecting renewable energy from northern Germany with the Rhine-Main region.

We explore how infrastructure planning is responding to a changing climate, from building adaptability into coastal protection to understanding the ground and groundwater conditions beneath major energy infrastructure. The discussion considers how planners, engineers and asset owners balance environmental protection, community needs and long-term investment decisions.

Closing the series, we reflect on the value of sharing knowledge globally and applying it locally to help communities and organisations prepare for an uncertain future.

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00:00:00 – Welcome and the growing importance of climate resilience 00:00:32 – Introducing the projects and guests 00:01:27 – Why climate resilience matters for infrastructure planning 00:03:04 – Personal perspectives on resilience and place 00:05:14 – How planning has changed over the past two decades 00:07:43 – Te Ara Tupua: coastal resilience and connectivity 00:09:00 – Protecting infrastructure and creating transport connections 00:09:42 – Designing for climate change and future adaptation 00:11:02 – Mana whenua partnerships and shaping the project 00:13:29 – Rhein-Main-Link: connecting renewable energy with demand 00:15:19 – GINGER HPC's role in energy transition infrastructure 00:16:40 – Ground conditions, groundwater and responsible construction 00:18:09 – Water management, soil protection and approvals 00:19:15 – Balancing environmental, social, cultural and economic outcomes 00:23:47 – How legislation and consenting shape delivery 00:26:55 – Meaningful engagement with communities and indigenous partners 00:30:52 – Sharing lessons across projects and regions 00:34:53 – Trends in environmental and urban planning 00:37:13 – Practical steps for planning in a changing climate 00:38:50 – Closing reflections, bonus episode preview and series wrap-up

'Sometimes resisting is important, but better investment decisions are about adaptation.' - Manea

'We produce a lot of energy, but there's no infrastructure to transport it' - Frauke