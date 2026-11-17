MENAFN - 3BL) NEW ORLEANS – Entergy is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its Environmental Initiatives Fund. During that time, Entergy shareholders have contributed nearly $45 million to community-based environmental projects across the region.

Entergy launched a commemorative webpage to mark this milestone. As part of the anniversary, Entergy is highlighting successful projects from across the region with profiles about local partners. The first part of the six-part series is below:

Entergy Arkansas and the EIF inspire the next generation of conservation leaders

Quiz bowls, wild-game cooking and outdoor skills challenges were among the events that drew more than a thousand K-12 students to the inaugural Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's Generation Conservation Summit in 2025 in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

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The summit was sponsored with a $100,000 grant from the company's Environmental Initiatives Fund. The EIF invests in programs that connect young people to sustainability, conservation and STEM‐focused career pathways. The two‐day summit brought together students from across the state for hands‐on learning, friendly competition and real‐world exposure to conservation careers.

“The first-ever Generation Conservation Summit exceeded our expectations for student and educator engagement. We are grateful for our continued partnership with Entergy. This type of success would not have been possible without their support,” said Mary Beth Hatch, chief of education, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Activities included:

Conservation‐themed quiz bowls. Outdoor skills challenges led by AGFC game wardens. Wild‐game cooking demonstrations. Air riflery and casting accuracy competitions. Fly‐tying, habitat education and more.

“The overwhelming response to the summit shows how passionate the next generation is about protecting our natural resources. These experiences not only inspire stewardship but also help build the workforce and innovation needed to deliver more power and better power for our communities as part of our Next Generation Arkansas vision,” said Laura Landreaux, president and CEO of Entergy Arkansas.

To make the conservation program accessible statewide, AGFC hosts regional competitions across Arkansas to give students a chance to practice before the main summit or participate locally if travel is a barrier.

Schools can also take part through in‐school competitions, allowing students to submit projects for judging without leaving campus. AGFC provides instructional support and even professional development credits for educators who want to integrate conservation learning into their classrooms.

Entergy's EIF grant will also help fund other future AGFC educational events.

To read more success stories from Entergy's Environmental Initiatives Fund, visit .

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