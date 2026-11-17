MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force“Lekhwiya” HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani received former Chief of the United Kingdom's Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) HE Sir Richard Moore.

During the meeting, they discussed several matters of mutual interest and explored ways to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise in security-related fields.