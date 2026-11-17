MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar affirmed that the only guarantee of achieving lasting peace in the region is reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, which encompass the restoration of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them their right to self-determination and return, and the establishment of an independent, sovereign state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

This came in the State of Qatar's statement, which was delivered by the Second Secretary of Qatar's Permanent Mission to the United Nations Sheikh Jassim bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani, during the meetings of the Fourth Committee of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, under agenda item 48, entitled "the report of the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people and other Arabs of the occupied territories," at the UN headquarters in New York.

He pointed out that the reports submitted under this agenda item document the continued Israeli measures in violation of international law in the occupied Palestinian territory and the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, which include settlement expansion, forced displacement, land confiscation, home demolitions, escalating settler attacks, and other violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

He noted that the State of Qatar condemns the incursion by Israel's National Security Minister and groups of settlers into Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in late October, describing it as a flagrant violation of international law, stressing that Al-Aqsa Mosque is an exclusive place of worship for Muslims and that all unilateral measures aimed at changing the existing historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites are null and void.

He further affirmed that the State of Qatar condemns the escalation of settler attacks in the occupied West Bank under the protection of occupation forces and calls for the protection of the Palestinian people and accountability for those responsible for these attacks. He also stressed that Israeli settlements are illegal, violate UN Security Council Resolution 2334, and constitute an obstacle to the two-state solution.

The State of Qatar also expressed its outright rejection of the E1 settlement plan and any measures aimed at forcibly displacing the Palestinian people or altering the geographical and demographic character of the occupied Palestinian territory.

He affirmed that the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, the Charter of the United Nations, and relevant UN resolutions. He reiterated Qatar's welcome of the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice in July 2024, which affirmed that Israel is obligated to end its unlawful presence in the occupied Palestinian territory, and that the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip constitute a single territorial unit whose unity, contiguity, and integrity must be preserved.

The Second Secretary of Qatar's Permanent Mission to the United Nations explained that Qatar had continued its mediation efforts in partnership with the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Turkiye, and the United States of America. These efforts culminated in a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, signed in Sharm El-Sheikh on October 13, 2025.

He explained that Qatar stresses the need for all parties to fully comply with the agreement and implement the comprehensive peace plan to end the conflict in Gaza, endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803. This should ensure a sustainable ceasefire, the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance, reconstruction, a full Israeli withdrawal, and the prevention of the forced displacement of the Palestinian people.

He also expressed Qatar's strong condemnation of the Israeli occupation's targeting, on Nov. 12, of the surgical department at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis. He stressed Qatar's categorical rejection of the ongoing attacks in the Gaza Strip, including the targeting of hospitals and civilian objects, and called for ensuring that those responsible are not allowed to escape accountability.

He further explained that Qatar reiterates its firm position that the Golan Heights are occupied Syrian Arab territory. It condemns the repeated Israeli attacks and incursions into the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic and reaffirms its full support for Syria's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

He also noted that Qatar reaffirms its steadfast position in support of the sovereignty of the Republic of Lebanon over all its territory. He pointed out that Qatar calls on the international community to assume its responsibilities by compelling the Israeli occupation authorities to halt their repeated attacks on Lebanon and fully implement all provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.