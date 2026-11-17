Qatar, Iran To Hold Meeting Today As Mediation Efforts Continue
Doha, Qatar: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Dr Majed Al Ansari said that US-Iran mediation efforts are ongoing with a meeting with Iranian officials scheduled to take place in the coming hours.
Al Jazeera quoted the Ministry official as saying this during a weekly press conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.
“Today's meeting with the Iranian side will take place as part of mediation efforts and an exchange of views on the current proposals,” he said.
The meeting aims to bridge divide between the two parties and prevent any escalation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment