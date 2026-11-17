MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Dr Majed Al Ansari said that US-Iran mediation efforts are ongoing with a meeting with Iranian officials scheduled to take place in the coming hours.

Al Jazeera quoted the Ministry official as saying this during a weekly press conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

“Today's meeting with the Iranian side will take place as part of mediation efforts and an exchange of views on the current proposals,” he said.

The meeting aims to bridge divide between the two parties and prevent any escalation.