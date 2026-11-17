MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 350.4 billion ringgit (85.6 billion U.S. dollars) in approved investments across the services, manufacturing and primary sectors in the first nine months of 2026, up 20.7 percent year on year, official data showed on Tuesday.

The investments cover 4,387 projects and are expected to generate 152,090 jobs once fully implemented, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority said in a statement.

Foreign investments accounted for 212.3 billion ringgit, or 60.6 percent of the total, representing a 40.7 percent increase year on year.

Domestic investments, meanwhile, stood at 138.1 billion ringgit, down marginally by 1 percent from the same period in 2025.