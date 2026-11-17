MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Johannesburg: South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) summoned Nigerian High Commissioner Femi Fani-Kayode and delivered a formal diplomatic demarche in response to his public social media posts stemming from a dispute over presenting his credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa

In a statement, DIRCO said its Director-General Zane Dangor met with Fani-Kayode to convey South Africa's concerns over events that followed the presentation of the high commissioner's letters of credence to Ramaphosa, as well as the Nigerian envoy's subsequent comments on social media.

The statement said that during the meeting, Dangor drew Fani-Kayode's attention to Article 41 of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which requires diplomatic agents to conduct official business with the receiving state through its ministry of foreign affairs, stressing that all official communications should be conducted through established diplomatic channels.

The statement also reaffirmed the importance of preserving the longstanding bilateral relationship between South Africa and Nigeria, describing it as one founded on mutual respect, friendship and cooperation. South Africa remains committed to strengthening its strategic partnership with Nigeria and maintaining constructive diplomatic engagement, it said.

The diplomatic tension between South Africa and Nigeria came after a public dispute over a ceremony on Friday, during which Ramaphosa received letters of credence from 15 newly appointed ambassadors and high commissioners at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria.

Fani-Kayode subsequently wrote on social media platform X that the South African Presidency had deliberately excluded his introduction and speech, as well as the Nigerian delegation, from the official livestream of the ceremony, while broadcasting the addresses of the other 14 diplomats.

South African Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya rejected the allegations, saying the president had no constitutional or legal authority to interfere in the editorial operations of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), the country's public broadcaster.

Magwenya described the Nigerian envoy's approach as inappropriate, arguing that the incident involved a misunderstanding of the livestream arrangements rather than deliberate discrimination.

The SABC also clarified that its editorial coverage was separate from the Presidency's livestream arrangements, while reports said footage of Fani-Kayode's address had subsequently been made available.

The latest diplomatic intervention came just days after Fani-Kayode formally presented his credentials to Ramaphosa, marking the beginning of his assignment as Nigeria's substantive high commissioner to South Africa. He is Nigeria's first substantive envoy to the country in four years.

Relations between South Africa and Nigeria, two of Africa's largest economies and most influential countries, have long been characterized by close political cooperation and economic ties, as well as occasional diplomatic friction.

In June and July, anti-immigration protests and attacks targeting foreign nationals and migrant-owned businesses prompted Nigeria to organize the voluntary repatriation of nearly 1,500 of its citizens from South Africa.