MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has issued government bonds worth QR1 billion on behalf of the Ministry of Finance.

According to a statement issued by the central bank, the bonds were divided into two tranches, each worth QR500 million, representing additional issues of existing bonds.

The first tranche carries a maturity date of January 16, 2029, with a yield of 5.48%, while the second matures on August 19, 2031, with a yield of 5.70%.

The total bids submitted for the bond offering amounted to QR1.8 billion, the QCB said.

