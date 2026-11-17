Qatar Central Bank Issues Qr1bn In Government Bonds
Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has issued government bonds worth QR1 billion on behalf of the Ministry of Finance.
According to a statement issued by the central bank, the bonds were divided into two tranches, each worth QR500 million, representing additional issues of existing bonds.
The first tranche carries a maturity date of January 16, 2029, with a yield of 5.48%, while the second matures on August 19, 2031, with a yield of 5.70%.
The total bids submitted for the bond offering amounted to QR1.8 billion, the QCB said.
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