MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Saudi-led coalition announced on Tuesday that it had intercepted and destroyed a drone over the Riyadh region.

In a statement posted on X, the coalition's official spokesperson said the drone had been launched by what it described as "terrorist Houthi militias".

The statement did not provide further details about the drone's intended target or whether the incident caused any casualties or damage.