MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi arrived in Doha on Monday, November 16, 2026, along with the India A squad ahead of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars.

The squad's arrival at the Hamad International Airport garnered considerable buzz on social media, with fans sharing glimpses of the players. The team also includes Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan, and Ayush Badoni.

Sooryavanshi has attracted attention with his aggressive batting and fearless style of play, thus making him one of the players to watch in the upcoming tournament.

Pakistan Shaheens, India A, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates in Group A, and Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong, China in Group B make up the eight teams that will compete for the title in Doha from November 19 to 29.

Defending champions Pakistan Shaheens led by Abdul Samad also arrived in Doha on Monday for the 50-over tournament.

The matches will be played at West End International Cricket Stadium and the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST).

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