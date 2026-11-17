MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: A delegation from the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) paid Qatar a four-day visit from November 9 to 12, as part of preparations for the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027, to tip off on August 27.

The tournament's Local Organizing Committee (LOC) hosted the FIBA delegation during its stay, which featured site visits and working meetings, enabling both teams to review venue preparations, confirm operational requirements, and align planning across the tournament's functional areas.

The delegation visited all four competition venues: Lusail Arena, Al Janoub Arena, Al Attiyah Arena, and Duhail Arena, for detailed walk-throughs and working sessions with the LOC's functional area teams.

The site visits covered competition facilities and equipment, broadcast infrastructure and cabling, media facilities, marketing and commercial display areas, venue dressing, hospitality, ticketing and seating, and licensing. LOC and FIBA teams verified allocated spaces, assessed requirements and agreed next steps for each venue.

The scope of the visit reflects the LOC's integrated approach to hosting, with planning that extends beyond the arenas to the full experience of teams, officials, media, partners and visiting fans.

Director General of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 LOC Dr. Ahmad Abdulla Al Buenain said, "We are continuing our preparations to host the first FIBA Basketball World Cup in the Middle East and North Africa, building on Qatar's extensive experience in organizing major sporting events."

"Our ambition is to deliver an exceptional edition of the tournament that reflects Qatar's standing on the international sporting stage and provides a comprehensive experience for teams and fans.

Dr. Al Buenain added, "The FIBA delegation's visit reflects the close coordination between both parties and marks an important step in reviewing the technical and operational readiness of the venues and facilities, while identifying priorities for the next phase to ensure preparations remain on schedule."

The FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 will take place from August 27 to September 12, 2027, bringing together 32 national teams for 92 games. It will be the first edition staged in the Middle East and North Africa, and the first to be held entirely in one city, with all games played in Doha.

The LOC will continue to work closely with FIBA, its partners and national stakeholders to deliver a tournament that celebrates basketball, brings people and cultures together and leaves a lasting legacy for the sport in Qatar and the region.