Doha, Qatar: Misty to foggy weather conditions are forecasted in the evening and early morning hours from tomorrow, November 18, through the end of the week. The Qatar Meteorology Department warned that this weather condition may lead to reduced visibility and urged drivers to exercise caution during this time.

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