MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar's Ministry of Education and Higher Education has issued its first regulatory guide aimed at ensuring a stable and sustainable learning environment in private schools and kindergartens, setting out clear responsibilities and requirements for educational institutions.

The guide, issued through the Ministry's Private Education Affairs Sector, seeks to strengthen governance, improve institutional performance and protect the rights of students, parents and school employees, while raising the overall quality of education.

It provides schools and kindergartens with a practical reference for complying with legislation and approved policies, covering areas including school administration, human resources, tuition fees, financial affairs, student registration, teaching and learning, health and safety, student behavior and assessment.

Qatar launches regulatory guide for private schools, kindergartens

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According to the Ministry, the guide was developed following an analysis of observations and violations recorded in private educational institutions over recent years. It is intended to reduce recurring violations, improve compliance and establish consistent procedures across the sector.

Dr Rania Yousri Mohamed, Director of the Private Schools and Kindergartens Department and Acting Director of the Private Licensing Department, told Qatar News Agency (QNA) the guide reflects the Ministry's commitment to strengthening governance, transparency and accountability in private education.

She said it would help clarify the obligations of educational institutions, raise awareness of regulatory requirements and reduce differences in how rules and procedures are interpreted and implemented.

Dr Mohamed added that the ministry would monitor compliance through its existing supervision and inspection system, including field visits, follow-up on complaints and observations, and verification that shortcomings had been addressed.

The Ministry would also encourage schools to conduct regular internal reviews and adopt preventive measures to identify potential violations before they occur.

She stressed that the success of the guide would not be measured simply by the number of violations detected or penalties imposed, but by its ability to reduce repeated breaches and improve institutional stability and the quality of the learning environment.

Protecting the rights of students, parents and employees remains a central priority, she said, adding that schools must adopt transparent and fair administrative practices.

The ultimate objective, she noted, is to ensure that students feel safe and secure, parents have confidence in educational institutions, and employees are treated fairly.

Education consultant Rashid Al Awda Al Fadhli welcomed the introduction of a unified regulatory framework, saying it translates general legislation into practical guidance for schools throughout the academic year.

He told QNA that the shift from identifying and penalizing violations after they occur towards prevention and self-monitoring could significantly improve institutional performance.

According to Al Fadhli, preventive regulation would reduce the cost of correcting mistakes, strengthen internal quality assurance and encourage schools to view compliance as a professional responsibility rather than simply a way to avoid penalties.

He cited the recognition of 240 private schools under the My White Flag Award for having no recorded violations, out of a total of 354 private schools in Qatar, as evidence of the commitment demonstrated by much of the sector.

Al Fadhli also emphasized the importance of balancing regulatory oversight with schools' ability to innovate and improve educational outcomes.

He said strict compliance should remain essential in areas such as student safety, individual rights, financial transparency, national identity and values. However, schools should retain flexibility in teaching methods, learning tools and approaches to student engagement, provided they operate within the approved educational framework.

The guide adopts a graduated approach to addressing observations and violations, taking into account their nature, severity and impact. It also provides institutions with time to address shortcomings and requires follow-up to assess improvements over a period of at least one academic year.

The initiative forms part of Qatar's wider efforts to improve the quality and sustainability of private education and supports the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly the provision of high-quality education in a safe and stable environment.

The Ministry's new framework is expected to strengthen cooperation between regulators, school owners, administrators, teachers and parents, making the stability and quality of private education a shared responsibility.