MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Phnom Penh: The State of Qatar participated in the 20th Francophonie Summit, held at the level of heads of state and government from Nov. 14 to 16 in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, under the theme "Reinvesting in Peace for Shared Prosperity and Lasting Stability."

The Qatari delegation to the summit was led by HE Qatar's Ambassador to the French Republic and Representative to the International Organization of the Francophonie (OIF), Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al-Thani.

The opening session featured the handover of the summit's presidency from France to Cambodia, which will assume the role for the next two years. Speeches were delivered by French President HE Emmanuel Macron; OIF Secretary-General HE Louise Mushikiwabo; Prime Minister of Cambodia HE Hun Manet; and HM King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia.

The biennial summit discussed ways to promote peace and stability across the Francophone world and strengthen cooperation and solidarity among member states and governments. Discussions also addressed shared political, economic and development challenges, as well as efforts to strengthen multilateral action in pursuit of shared prosperity and lasting stability.

The summit also considered the adoption of the Phnom Penh Declaration and a draft resolution on crisis situations, crisis recovery and peacebuilding in the Francophone world. The resolution particularly commends Qatar's mediation efforts to end the conflict and military escalation in the region since Feb. 28, as well as efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The summit's agenda also included consideration of Canada's bid to host the 21st Francophonie Summit in 2028 and the election of a secretary-general of the International Organization of the Francophonie for a four-year term covering 2027-2030.

Qatar's participation in the summit reflects its commitment to strengthening cooperation with member states and governments of the International Organization of the Francophonie, supporting international efforts to promote peace and stability, and advancing dialogue, understanding and multilateral cooperation.

The International Organization of the Francophonie brings together 90 states and governments across several continents. Qatar joined the organization as an associate member in 2012 and regularly participates in its meetings and programs.