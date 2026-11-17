MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Romania is seeking to strengthen its trade and investment relations with Qatar, with a delegation of leading Romanian companies visiting Doha to explore business opportunities and establish partnerships with Qatari counterparts.

Romanian Minister of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship and Tourism HE Daniel-Catalin Zamfir said the delegation comprises major companies operating in the oil and gas, energy and transport sectors, as well as businesses linked to the Port of Constanta, the largest port on the Black Sea.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), HE Zamfir said the companies were "keen to develop commercial relations and explore opportunities for joint cooperation with Qatari businesses".

The delegation also includes a company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI), which is looking to connect with Qatari firms and identify potential areas of collaboration in the rapidly developing technology sector.

He stressed the importance of strengthening communication between businesses and institutions in the two countries, saying closer engagement could open new opportunities for trade, investment and joint ventures.

Zamfir expressed hope that the "good relations between Romania and Qatar would finally concretize into development and economic cooperation", producing tangible results for both countries.