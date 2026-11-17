Doha, Qatar: Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Jassim bin Mohammed Al Asmakh, met on Tuesday with Special Envoy of the Kingdom of Norway to Somalia, HE Einar Rystad, who is visiting the country. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and the latest developments in Somalia.

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