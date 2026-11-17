MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar strongly condemned and denounced the continued attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran on the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, describing them as a flagrant violation of Bahrain's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as a blatant breach of international law, the United Nations Charter and the principles of good neighbourliness.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the continuation of these attacks constitutes a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and stability and undermines diplomatic initiatives and regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in the region.

The Ministry stressed the need to adhere to the principles of international law and good neighbourliness and to prioritise dialogue and diplomatic solutions to prevent tensions from spreading and spare the region further escalation.

The Ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain and its support for all legitimate measures taken by Bahrain to safeguard its sovereignty and security.