MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari confirmed Tuesday that Qatar's mediation efforts aimed at bridging the gap between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran are ongoing.

He noted that a meeting with the Iranian side is scheduled for later Tuesday to exchange views regarding the proposals currently under consideration.

During the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' weekly media briefing, Al Ansari said any escalation on the ground poses a challenge to mediation efforts in any conflict. He pointed out that the escalations currently unfolding in the Gulf region represent a grave threat to freedom of navigation and the global economy, as well as to the prospects of reaching an agreement that could spare the region further escalation.

He urged all parties to exercise restraint during this period and to avoid any actions that might undermine negotiation efforts or complicate the chances of reaching an agreement. In this regard, he said that the State of Qatar continues to fulfill its role, and maintaining hope for the possibility of a diplomatic agreement is what motivates us to persist in our mediation efforts.

Regarding the meeting scheduled for later today with the Iranian side, the Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that this meeting is a continuation of the contacts that have taken place over the recent period, contacts which included extensive discussions aimed at aligning perspectives and bridging the gaps between the parties concerning the proposals on the table. He noted that the negotiating delegations and representatives from the various parties meet periodically within this framework.

Regarding the repercussions of a persistent state of "neither war nor peace," Al Ansari emphasized that no party benefits from the continuation of such a situation. This state of affairs casts a shadow not only over the economies of the region and the security and peace of the Gulf, but also profoundly impacts the stability of global energy markets, global food security, and international peace and security. He explained that "the continuation of this situation, or reaching a state of stalemate, as some media reports suggest, is not in the interest of any party. He noted that the consequences for the Gulf states have become clear to everyone.

Regarding the Gaza Strip, Dr. Al Ansari stated that since the very first day of the war on the Strip, and in light of the horrific targeting of Palestinian civilians witnessed over the past years, the State of Qatar has sought to approach the situation realistically and rationally. It has worked within the realm of what is possible to achieve a ceasefire, aiming to spare the brotherly Palestinian people, as well as the peoples of the region, from further escalation and the ongoing Israeli crimes against civilians.

He added that humanitarian aid is still not entering the Gaza Strip to the necessary extent, attacks continue, and the Israeli presence has not diminished, on the contrary, it has intensified. He noted that the escalation in the West Bank represents a shift in the status quo, the likes of which the region has not seen in decades.

The Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed to ongoing Israeli actions in southern Lebanon, including strikes on villages and infrastructure. He emphasized that no one benefits from this regional escalation, except for those seeking to derive political gains from it. There is no population in the region that stands to benefit from these practices.

He affirmed that the State of Qatar will continue its efforts, in coordination with its international partners, to hold Israel to its obligations toward the international community and to intensify pressure on the Israeli occupation to halt its crimes. Furthermore, Qatar remains committed to its mediation efforts aimed at achieving the full and comprehensive implementation of the ceasefire agreement for the Gaza Strip, an agreement that the Israeli occupation continues to violate on a daily basis.

In another context, Dr. Al Ansari emphasized that the joint defense agreement between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye, along with the "Badr" agreement signed in Doha, are part of Qatar's efforts to strengthen its defense system and develop partnerships that safeguard and preserve the nation's security.

He noted that the strategic relations between Qatar and Turkiye are founded on a shared destiny and common national security, as well as aligned positions regarding challenges to national and regional security. He further pointed out that strengthening these ties represents an extension of the ongoing cooperation between the two nations, both at the leadership level and within their respective institutions.

He said that all countries in the region, including the State of Qatar, are working to establish a new regional security framework based on collective defense and cooperation in defense-related fields, particularly in defense industries, to meet the core requirements of the defense and security sectors in Qatar and the region as a whole. In this context, he pointed to regional partnerships and cooperation facilitated through the Joint Defense Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), among other alliances, emphasizing that these efforts are aimed at strengthening and consolidating regional stability, and fostering joint action to address challenges to regional security.

Regarding the Gulf-related visits and meetings that have taken place over the past few days, Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari indicated that these were fraternal meetings, occurring within the framework of ongoing daily communication with the State of Qatar's brothers in the GCC states. He further noted that communication between the State of Qatar and the Gulf states has remained uninterrupted since the first day of the crisis.