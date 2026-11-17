MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, and Qatar University have launched two national projects to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the education sector, in technical partnership with Scale AI.

The projects were unveiled at a ceremony held Tuesday at the Four Seasons Hotel Doha under the theme "Renewed Possibilities, Lasting Impact."

The launch included the Smart Assistant project, being developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education to support school students and teachers, and the Academic Adviser Assistant, being developed in partnership with Qatar University to enhance academic advising services at the university level.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology HE Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai said the launch reflected the ministry's commitment to accelerating AI adoption across national sectors through practical applications addressing real-world needs. He explained that the two projects translate Qatar's national AI priorities into solutions for the education sector. He said the partnership with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and Qatar University demonstrated the value of combining technical capabilities with educational and academic expertise to develop solutions that support students, teachers and academic advisers and deliver a tangible improvement in their learning experience.

Minister of Education and Higher Education HE Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater highlighted the role of AI in improving learning methods and strengthening teachers' contributions. She said the Smart Assistant would provide schools with educational support based on Qatar's national curricula and tailored to students' different levels and needs. The platform would also offer teachers tools for lesson planning and monitoring student progress, while maintaining their central role in providing guidance and feedback. She added that the initiative aims to enrich learning both inside and outside the classroom and expand opportunities for students to develop their knowledge and skills.

Qatar University President Dr. Omar Mohammed Al Ansari described the integration of AI into education as a strategic priority for the university, aimed at improving the learning experience and the quality of educational outcomes. He said the technology offered an opportunity to introduce significant improvements to higher education by addressing students' needs and supporting faculty members and academic advisers.

He explained that the Academic Adviser Assistant represented a practical step toward achieving these objectives by improving advising services and providing students with appropriate support. The initiative, he added, was part of broader efforts to create a more efficient and flexible educational environment that promotes student success and equips graduates with the knowledge and skills needed to meet future demands.

The Smart Assistant project, developed under the supervision of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, targets students in grades four through 12 across six school subjects. It provides educational support based on Qatar's national curricula and takes into account differences in students' abilities and learning needs.

The platform offers two learning modes. The first is designed to help students study through interactive dialogue and guided questions that explain academic concepts, while directing them to relevant pages in their textbooks.

The second focuses on practice through interactive questions and exercises, with feedback designed to help students learn from their mistakes and improve their understanding of the subject.

The project also provides teachers with tools to prepare lesson plans, assignments and educational activities, as well as monitoring dashboards to measure students' progress against learning objectives. It is designed to preserve teachers' role in guidance, assessment and educational decision-making.

Students will also be able to continue learning and practicing outside school hours, expanding opportunities for independent learning and providing additional support to families.

At the university level, the Academic Adviser Assistant project, being developed in collaboration with Qatar University, aims to make it easier for students to access academic information on courses, graduation requirements, university policies and procedures, drawing on the university's official sources and integrating with its student information system.

The platform will allow students to submit academic inquiries and schedule appointments with advisers. It will also provide academic advisers with preparatory summaries and indicators to help them monitor students and identify advising priorities. This is intended to give advisers more time to address cases requiring direct follow-up, while leaving academic decisions in the hands of qualified university personnel.

Both projects rely on approved educational and academic content and take into account educational values, the national context and the need for human oversight. This is intended to ensure that the new technologies support teachers and academic advisers in their roles in guidance, assessment and decision-making.

The ceremony was attended by a number of senior officials, policymakers and leaders of educational and academic institutions, alongside experts and specialists in artificial intelligence and educational technology.

The event coincided with Qatar's hosting of the 2026 Plenipotentiary Conference of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), providing an opportunity to showcase the country's experience in developing AI applications for education to local and international participants.