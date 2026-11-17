MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Sports and Youth, in collaboration with the Qatar Career Development Center, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and Education Above All Foundation, has launched the third edition of the "Intilaqa" program, which runs until Dec. 1 and aims to prepare Qatari youth for the labor market while developing their professional and personal skills.

The program's workshops, held at Multaqa in Education City, cover a range of training topics, including career development, résumé writing, job interview skills, personal branding, effective communication and time management. They also introduce participants to the latest information technology developments, promote professional integrity and transparency, and explore the links between academic disciplines and future employment opportunities.

Director of the Youth Affairs Department at the Ministry of Sports and Youth, Fawaz Al Misifri, said the program reflected the ministry's commitment to preparing young Qataris for future demands. He emphasized that investing in their capabilities was a strategic priority, given their central role in advancing the country's development.

Executive Director of the Qatar Career Development Center, Saad Abdullah Al Kharji, said the program draws on the center's career guidance expertise to help participants align their qualifications and interests with available employment opportunities and make informed decisions about their professional paths.

Adolescent and Youth Development Programmes Manager at UNICEF's Gulf Area Office, Dr. Abdullah Diwan, said the organization was contributing its expertise and international methodologies, particularly through its UPSHIFT program. These efforts focus on developing critical thinking, problem-solving, entrepreneurship, innovation and effective communication skills, while raising young people's awareness of changes in the labor market driven by artificial intelligence and the digital economy. He added that the partnership reflected a shared vision aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy.

Head of Employment Programmes at Silatech, Sheikha Noura Faisal Al-Thani, said Education Above All Foundation's participation was part of its efforts to support initiatives that give young people opportunities for professional development and help them acquire the skills and knowledge needed to build their careers. She also hailed the cooperation among the participating organizations.