MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, in a phone call, discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them.

They also addressed the latest regional developments, particularly diplomatic efforts and joint coordination to de-escalate tensions and enhance security and stability in the region.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and endeavors aimed at reaching a solution that ensures freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement that achieves lasting peace in the region.