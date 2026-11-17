MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Ayman Safadi have held a phone call.

Both sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to the latest regional developments, particularly diplomatic efforts and joint coordination to de-escalate tensions and enhance security and stability in the region.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed, during the call, the State of Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and endeavors aimed at reaching a solution that ensures freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement that achieves lasting peace in the region.