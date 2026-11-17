(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, will celebrate the academic achievements of 10,277 students (7,694 from Manipal campus and 2,583 from MAHE Bengaluru) at its 34th Convocation, to be held across its Manipal and Bengaluru campuses in November 2026. The ceremonies will recognise meritorious students with gold medals and confer undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral degrees.

MAHE leadership addressing the media during the press conference

The convocation ceremonies will be held at KMC Greens, Manipal, from November 19 to 22, followed by ceremonies at the MAHE Bengaluru campus on November 28 and 29.

Of the 10,277 graduates, 7,851 will receive their degrees in person, including 207 PhD scholars, while 2,426 will receive their degrees in absentia. The convocation ceremonies will bring together graduating students, distinguished academic leaders, industry experts, faculty members, and families to mark a major milestone in graduates' academic journeys. MAHE will celebrate excellence across disciplines and recognise doctoral scholars' contributions to research and knowledge creation.

Eminent industry and international academic leaders will serve as chief guests at the convocation in Manipal, underscoring a commitment to academic excellence, industry engagement, and global collaboration. The chief guests for the respective days are:

Manipal Campus



November 19, 2026: Mr Amit Gossain, Chairman and Managing Director, KONE Elevators India and South Asia.

November 20, 2026: Mr Koji Tsubota, Director and Chief Transformation Officer (CTrO), Hitachi Systems India.

November 21, 2026: Prof. Jo Rycroft-Malone, Pro Vice Chancellor, Research and Enterprise, Lancaster University, UK. November 22, 2026: Dr Kathy Wilson, President and Vice Chancellor, University of New Brunswick (UNB), Canada.

Bengaluru Campus



November 28, 2026: Mr Trideeb Roy, Managing Director, Public Sector & Commercial Sales, Cisco India & SAARC November 29, 2026: Mr Bharath R Sesha, Managing Director and CEO, Philips India Limited

Addressing the press conference at Manipal, Dr H S Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE, said,“In just a few days, our campuses will come alive for the 34th Convocation. Our graduates are about to step out carrying more than degrees: the courage to ask bold questions, the compassion to serve others and the conviction to build a better world. We look forward to welcoming them, their families and our distinguished chief guests, and to sending them forth to lead.”

Dr Sharath K. Rao, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, added,“Every great journey begins with a single step, and in the coming days our graduates will take theirs. As we prepare to celebrate them, we are reminded that MAHE has always believed in giving the world not just skilled professionals but better citizens: people who lead with integrity, serve with compassion and put society first. We look forward to sharing this milestone with them and their families, and to sending them forth fearless in their ideas, steadfast in their values and generous in their service.”

The 34th Convocation will formally recognise the achievements of MAHE's Class of 2026 and reaffirm the university's commitment to academic excellence, responsible citizenship and service to society.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University. MAHE offers over 400 specialisations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings, MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and enriching campus life, as well as for national and multinational corporations seeking top talent.