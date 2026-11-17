(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Happiest Health is delighted to launch Happiest Digital Health, its fifth business unit, with a roadmap of 11 digital applications. These extend Happiest Health's care beyond the clinic through digital support, for a complete, integrated approach to health.



At the launch of Happiest Digital Health

Ashok Soota, Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer, Happiest Health, said,“Happiest Digital Health is our fifth business unit, and digital health is the fastest growing segment of healthcare, expected to reach USD 1.8 trillion globally by 2033 and growing at 25% CAGR. The market today is highly fragmented with multiple players serving only a part of the need. Each of them is useful but the Atithi needs to stitch it all together. No one owns the whole journey. Our approach is integrated. We will address every segment of digital health. Our goal is to become the number one digital health player in the country.”

Davis Karedan, Co-Chairman & Chief Operating Officer, Happiest Health, said,“Until now we have invested several hundred crores in physical infrastructure for Diagnostics, Healthcare Services and Wellness. Digital Health will need heavy investment in technology and technology infrastructure. We commit a total of Rs. 500 Crore investment within 5 years for technology alone. Of this, about 50% will be Digital Health.”

Ravi Joshi, President & CEO, Digital Health, Happiest Health, said,“We have identified today a portfolio of 11 applications which will be launched over the next 18 months. We want to emphasise the importance of our Diabetes Management Solution since India is the diabetes capital of the world with 100 million persons suffering from it. Our diabetes management app, DiaBeater is doctor-led, AI-assisted and employs cutting-edge glucose monitoring technology. Starting today, we are also reaching Atithi throughout the country with ColonE, our gut microbiome test which offers the most comprehensive insight into your insides.”

Your gut is home to trillions of microbes. They affect digestion, immunity and how you feel every day. Using Next-Generation Sequencing, the test reads the DNA of the microbes in a simple stool sample. From one sample, we capture about 5 GB of data. That is far too much for anyone to read, so we turn it into a clear report. Our nutritionist then walks you through it and helps you change what you eat and how you live. Do note that it is an important wellness initiative, not a diagnostic test.

Digital technologies are propelling healthcare to the next frontier – through precision, continuous monitoring, guidance, and personalisation. With Happiest Health, you will get compassion and ethics in the mix – better outcomes without unnecessary tests and data-based health decisions.



About Happiest Health

Happiest Health is an integrated Healthcare Services, Wellness, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Knowledge Enterprise promoted by Ashok Soota. We are committed to improving health through an ecosystem of clinics in a unique away-from-the-hospital model, wellness centres, state-of-the-art diagnostics, digital healthcare services, and better knowledge.



Our Healthcare Services (HCS) & Wellness Businesses specialise in multiple disciplines - Dental Services in Indiranagar and Whitefield, Ayurveda at Jayanagar, BodyDynamics (Physiotherapy, Ergonomics, Pilates & Yoga) at Koramangala, and Paediatrics, Orthopaedics, Gynaecology, Endocrinology & Your Personal Physician at Koramangala.



We will shortly be launching Weight Care, Paediatrics, Orthopaedics, Urology, Netralaya at Happiest Health Surgical Speciality Centre in JP Nagar followed by Neurology, Psychiatry, and Counselling at Brainsphere in Koramangala.



Our Diagnostics business, guided by the philosophy of 'Probe. Predict. Prevent.' combines state-of-the-art laboratory infrastructure with advanced technologies & diagnostic innovation to offer routine and specialised tests, that use AI-driven technologies, to enhance early detection and health outcomes.



Digital Health is our fifth business unit and has a roadmap of launching 11 digital applications. These will be followed by technology infrastructure-intensive applications such as Paediatric Expert and Cardio Expert, which are built on domain-specific Small Language Models (SLMs).



The Knowledge business serves as the foundation for other businesses with the credo of ' Better Knowledge. Better Health.' and has emerged as a global leader through its acclaimed Happiest Health magazine, the free Daily HealthZine, podcasts, videos, and impactful health summits.



We are committed to inspire everyone to Experience the Difference and Embrace Wellness as a way of life.