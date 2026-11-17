MENAFN - NewsVoir) Teacher's, globally recognised for its creamy and distinctive flavour profile, today announced the launch of its first range of Highland expressions in India. The new range introduces consumers to the distinctive Highland flavours that have shaped the signature character of Teacher's for generations, marking a significant new chapter for the iconic brand.

The three expressions – Teacher's 12-Year-Old, 15-Year-Old and 18-Year-Old – mark the first time the brand's signature flavour profile is available as standalone offerings.

Crafted at The Ardmore Distillery in the Scottish Highlands, the new range invites consumers in India to experience the distinctive Highland flavours at the heart of Teacher's. The Ardmore has long contributed to the signature character of Teacher's blends. Established by the Teacher family in 1898 to ensure a consistent supply of quality ingredients, the distillery brings the Highland style to the forefront through this range. Each expression balances gentle smoky notes and sweetness with Teacher's smooth and creamy signature character.

India has long been one of Teacher's most important markets globally, with the brand enjoying strong consumer affinity built over generations. The launch of Teacher's new range marks a significant evolution for the brand in the country, bringing together the trust and heritage of the Teacher's name with India's growing appetite for premium offerings.

The range comprises three expressions:

Teacher's 12-Year-Old

Matured in ex-bourbon casks, the 12-Year-Old highlights a classic Highland flavour profile, balancing gentle smoky notes with heather honey sweetness and oak influence. Pale Highland gold in colour, it offers aromas of heather honey, rich sweetness, vanilla custard and gentle Highland smoke. On the palate, it is sweet, spicy and smooth, with peppery notes and hints of green apple, poached pears, orange peel, ginger and gentle woodsmoke. Its long, lingering finish is well balanced and zesty, with notes of lemon cream, toffee and sweet smoke.

Teacher's 15-Year-Old

Extended maturation in ex-bourbon casks gives the 15-Year-Old added depth and complexity, with softened smoky notes and more pronounced vanilla and caramel character. Rich amber gold in colour, its aroma brings together rich caramel, Highland toffee, aromatic smoke, spicy aniseed and hints of white pepper. The flavour profile features aromatic smoky notes, sweet orange, honey, warming spice and menthol, leading to a very long finish with star anise, peppery smoke and sweet oak.

Teacher's 18-Year-Old Highland Expression

Finished in Oloroso sherry casks, the 18-Year-Old offers rich complexity, with notes of plums, dates, toffee, ginger and aromatic smoke. Deep russet copper in colour, it opens with aromas of rich red fruits, spiced plum, sherry-soaked raisins, cloves and intense smoky notes. The rich-textured flavour profile brings together caramelised plums, dates, treacle toffee, ginger and aromatic smoke, followed by a long, sweet finish with spiced fruit and aromatic smoke.

Nobukazu Aoki, Marketing Director and Head of Innovations, Suntory Global Spirits India, says,“India has played an important role in the Teacher's story for generations, with the brand becoming one of the country's most trusted and recognised names. The launch of Teacher's new range marks a significant milestone, giving consumers the opportunity to experience the exceptional Highland flavours that have long shaped the distinctive character of Teacher's. As Indian consumers continue to explore premium beverage offerings, we are proud to introduce this range in one of our most important markets. This launch reflects both India's growing appreciation for quality beverages and the enduring strength of the Teacher's brand in the country.”