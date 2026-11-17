Results support Palatin's effort to develop a weekly treatment for rare obesity, taking aim at a market where an existing daily injection generates more than $90 million in quarterly sales.

Palatin Technologies (NASDAQ: PTN) is developing the next generation of medications for rare forms of obesity, including hypothalamic obesity, Prader-Willi syndrome and Bardet-Biedl syndrome, with a straightforward goal: help patients control their weight with more convenient dosing and improved long-term tolerability. For these patients, disrupted hunger signals can leave conventional weight-loss treatment falling short. New preclinical results put evidence behind that effort, supporting both more precise targeting and longer-lasting activity.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM) reported a whopping $92.1 million in sales of its rare-obesity treatment, IMCIVREE, during the third quarter of 2026, up 29% from the previous quarter. However, IMCIVREE requires a daily injection, and skin darkening occurred in the majority of treated patients in clinical trials. Nausea, vomiting and other digestive problems are also among its listed common side effects. Palatin is developing a potential competitor designed to improve how patients experience treatment. By contrast, Palatin's entire equity market value was just $12.9 million at the November 9 close.

Palatin's new candidate is intended to last longer in the body, potentially allowing one injection a week instead of daily shots. The company is also designing its compounds to more precisely target the system that controls appetite, with the goal of reducing or potentially eliminating treatment-related skin darkening.

More Precise Targeting Could Improve Treatment

For patients with persistent, excessive hunger, the treatment experience extends beyond weight loss. How often a medicine must be injected, and how it affects the person taking it, can shape the demands of long-term care.

One difficulty in developing these medicines is that the appetite-control target is closely related to another target involved in skin pigmentation. A drug can activate both, helping control weight while also causing the skin to darken. IMCIVREE's prescribing information says this pigmentation effect is reversible after treatment stops.

Palatin's laboratory results showed that its compounds strongly activated the intended appetite target, with minimal to no activity at MC1R, the receptor associated with skin darkening. For PL2001, the assays showed more than 200-fold selectivity for the appetite-related receptor over the pigmentation-related receptor. That supports the company's effort to preserve the desired weight-management effect while avoiding an unwanted effect on appearance. Reducing digestive side effects is another part of its development goals.

The new preclinical results also showed reductions in body weight and food intake. A single injection of the long-acting candidate produced effects that lasted for several days, with higher doses producing greater reductions. The findings are included in Palatin's ObesityWeek 2026 poster.

Those results give the program evidence on both sides of its proposed treatment: more precise targeting in laboratory tests and a weight-management effect in preclinical testing. Palatin has selected the candidate, PL2001, for clinical development. In a separate preclinical study, the related peptide PL1001 showed no observed effects on heart rate or blood pressure at the doses and time points tested. Additional cardiovascular studies are planned.

Fewer Injections, With an Oral Version Also in Development

The poster reports a half-life of about 24 hours in rodents and more than 168 hours, or seven days, in dogs for lipidated peptides. The company says the findings support the potential for weekly or even less frequent injections.

For patients, weekly dosing would mean going from seven injections to one. It could also reduce the number of doses family members need to prepare and administer for someone who needs help with treatment. Over years of use, that could give a competing medicine a practical advantage.

Palatin is also developing an oral peptide, pursuing one of drug development's holy grails: the targeted activity of a peptide in a pill. Peptides are short chains of amino acids that can act precisely on biological targets. Delivering them by mouth could remove injections from long-term treatment. The challenge is helping the medicine survive digestion and getting enough into the bloodstream. Its approach involves developing compounds that better resist breakdown in the stomach and intestine, supporting the potential to offer an additional oral treatment option.

Palatin's commercial proposition and market opportunity are straightforward. Its next-generation MC4R platform is designed to combine meaningful weight-loss efficacy with improved tolerability, minimal or no MC1R-mediated hyperpigmentation, and more convenient administration. With a proprietary long-acting lipidated peptide, complementary oral small-molecule candidates, and an emerging oral peptide program, Palatin is pursuing multiple approaches to developing potentially best-in-class treatments. In a clinically validated market where patients may require lifelong therapy, these differentiating attributes could provide meaningful advantages for patients, physicians, and potential commercial partners.

Palatin is targeting first-in-human studies of its lead injectable candidate in the first half of 2027, with initial clinical data anticipated in the second half of the year. While clinical development carries inherent risks and requires additional funding, the company has established a clear development path supported by encouraging preclinical results. With multiple complementary programs, differentiated proprietary technology, and clinical milestones targeted for 2027, Palatin is a company worth following in the rapidly evolving MC4R rare-obesity market.

Recent News Highlights from Palatin (NASDAQ: PTN)

Palatin Technologies Presents Compelling Preclinical Data on Next-Generation MC4R-Selective Peptide Agonists at ObesityWeek 2026

Palatin to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results

Palatin Reports Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Palatin to Begin Trading on Nasdaq Stock Exchange

Palatin Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Palatin Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Palatin Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Important Disclaimers and Disclosures: Wall Street Wire is a media and content technology platform covering capital markets and emerging public companies. Palatin Technologies, Inc. (the“Issuer”) is a paid subscriber to Wall Street Wire's Market Discovery Program, under which Wall Street Wire publishes and distributes content concerning the Issuer in exchange for an ongoing cash subscription fee. This commercial relationship creates a conflict of interest, and the coverage is not independent. Wall Street Wire is not a broker-dealer or investment adviser, and its content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell securities. This article may contain forward-looking statements concerning the Issuer's business and prospects that involve risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially. Readers should review the Issuer's public filings on SEC EDGAR (sec/edgar ) for applicable risk factors. References to market size estimates, valuations, price targets, or other third-party data are provided strictly for informational purposes. Market size figures, research estimates, or other third-party data referenced in this article are quoted from publicly available sources believed to be reliable; however, we do not independently verify or endorse them, and additional figures or estimates may exist. Full compensation details, information about Wall Street Wire's operator, and additional disclosures are available at wallstwire/disclosures. This article is not an official communication of the Issuer. Images may be computer generated and are for entertainment and visualization purposes only, and may not be an accurate or exact depiction of the technology.

Contact

Wall Street Wire

[email protected]

