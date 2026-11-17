Lifeward's AlterG rehabilitation business alone generated $12.9 million in 2025 revenue and has posted double-digit growth in each of the last two quarters, yet the entire company carries an equity value of roughly $11.5 million. Add ReWalk's established Medicare reimbursement pathway and a robotics pipeline adding AI capabilities, and the market may be assigning too little value to both the assets already in place and what they could become.

There is a Nasdaq-listed company that makes a wearable robot capable of helping people with paralysis stand and walk. It also owns NASA-derived rehabilitation technology used in thousands of facilities around the world. Last year, it generated $22 million in revenue. Yet its entire equity market value at the November 13 close was approximately $11.5 million, based on ordinary shares outstanding and excluding pre-funded warrants.

That company is Lifeward (NASDAQ: LFWD), the medical robotics pioneer behind ReWalk. After years of development, regulatory progress and acquisitions, its individual businesses may be getting lost in the headline numbers. The market may be overlooking substantial existing revenue, misunderstanding management's commercial reset and giving little credit to a pipeline adding AI capabilities. A new leadership team is working to turn those accumulated assets into a much larger business.

AlterG: Millions in Revenue and Renewed Growth the Market May Be Overlooking

After knee surgery, patients, including athletes, need walking practice without putting full weight on a healing leg. AlterG makes treadmills that use air pressure to reduce that load, which clinicians can increase as recovery progresses. Lifeward estimates more than 6,000 systems were installed worldwide at the end of 2025, supporting equipment, warranty and service revenue.

Here is what some may find peculiar: AlterG alone generated $12.9 million in 2025 revenue. Lifeward paid approximately $19 million cash for it in 2023, before potential earnouts. Today, the whole company's equity value is approximately $11.5 million. AlterG's latest two quarters delivered 25% and 18% year-over-year growth, respectively. That valuation also encompasses ReWalk's FDA-cleared technology, reimbursement access and the development pipeline.

ReWalk's Hard-Won Access Now Needs a Scalable Sales Model

ReWalk is a wearable robotic exoskeleton that helps eligible people paralyzed by spinal cord injury stand and walk again, after training and with crutches and a trained companion's supervision.

ReWalk faced two major challenges: regulatory and reimbursement access, and commercial scale. The first has reached important milestones: initial U.S. authorization in 2014 and a finalized Medicare payment pathway in 2024. Eligible beneficiaries now have coverage through Medicare and the three largest Medicare Advantage insurers, Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthcare. That is an enviable foundation: technology cleared for use, a route to payment and years of work already behind it.

The second challenge is what management is rebuilding: shifting from direct selling toward providers with established clinics, patient relationships and insurance expertise, using wholesale terms intended to lower selling costs and speed cash collection. Existing relationships provide a foothold. CorLife distributes ReWalk to workers' compensation patients, while an August pilot connects Lifeward with Ottobock Care, which operates more than 50 U.S. patient-care clinics. The opportunity is to capitalize on those relationships and expand the network.

Friday's Q3 results may obscure that distinction. Revenue fell 12% to $5.4 million, with ReWalk affected by the U.S. transition and lower European sales. Lifeward had already outlined its partner strategy in August. The figures capture a business in transition; the more revealing question is whether management can secure and expand major distribution relationships. A market focused on yesterday's model may be overlooking the opportunity in executing the new one.

New Leadership Brings Operating and Dealmaking Experience

Interim CEO Josh Hexter brings experience as Chief Operating and Business Officer at Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ORMP) and Chief Business Officer at BrainsWay (NASDAQ: BWAY) in 2018 to 2019. He retains his Oramed role in a reduced capacity. Years after his BrainsWay tenure, the brain-stimulation company's split-adjusted Nasdaq ADS price rose more than eightfold from the end of 2022 to November 13, 2026.

His appointment followed Oramed's emergence as Lifeward's largest disclosed shareholder and controlling shareholder, with approximately 44.2% reported ownership. Oramed invested $36.9 million in Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ: DRTS) in April 2025, implying a post-financing equity value of roughly $220 million. By November 13, 2026, Alpha Tau's equity value was approximately $1.24 billion. Lifeward combines that strategic backing with leadership experienced in operations and dealmaking.

AlterG is growing, provider relationships are in place and management is rebuilding distribution. Broader adoption could unlock more value from products Lifeward already sells.

Stroke and AI Could Expand What the Platform Can Do

Lifeward is developing a powered upper-body exoskeleton to help weakened arms and hands, primarily after stroke. Planned AI capabilities would recognize intended movements and help complete them. The company estimates roughly 4 million Americans have upper-limb weakness after stroke and targets a 2028 launch, subject to development and regulatory clearance. Lifeward's roadmap also includes connected AlterG gait analytics and an AI-driven next-generation ReWalk.

Myomo (NYSE AMERICAN: MYO), which sells a powered arm brace, generated $40.9 million in 2025, demonstrating an existing commercial market.

Wandercraft's October acquisition of Ekso Bionics offers another relevant example. Its announcement emphasized U.S. clinical reach, regulatory clearances and reimbursement access, capabilities Lifeward has also spent years building.

While Lifeward remains loss-making and will need to demonstrate strong commercial execution and secure financing, the starting point is unusual. Its $11.5 million equity value encompasses a revenue-producing rehabilitation franchise, reimbursed robotics and years of engineering and market-access work. If distribution partners can turn existing reimbursement access into more placements at lower selling costs, the market could reassess those businesses even before future products reach larger indications such as stroke. The market may be judging the sales model being left behind while giving too little credit to what has already been built.

Recent News Highlights from Lifeward (NASDAQ: LFWD)

Lifeward Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Lifeward's ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton Demonstrates Sustained Long-Term Home Use and Patient Satisfaction in Latest Independent Peer-Reviewed Study

Peer-Reviewed Study of Lifeward's ReWalk Exoskeleton Reports Significant Improvements in Daily Activity Performance, Satisfaction, and Pain

Lifeward Publishes Updated Investor Presentation Highlighting Commercial Growth Strategy

Lifeward Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results as Commercial Execution Drives Growth

Lifeward Launches Pilot Program with Ottobock Care to Expand National Access to ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton

Lifeward Secures Growth Capital to Accelerate Commercial Expansion with Up to $11.2 Million in Strategic Financing

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