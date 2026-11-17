Enables Full Primary Research Within AI Platforms Already in Use – Guidepoint's Advisor Network, Events, and Library of 150,000+ Expert Transcripts Are Now Accessible to Researchers Seeking Expert Consultations

New Guidepoint MCP capability supports full primary research workflows within AI platforms Vets, filters, and compares Advisors by attributes and checks availability before the user commits Asks questions and reviews answers pulled directly from Library transcripts Registers users for live moderated events, roundtables, and teleconferences

Guidepoint, a global pioneer providing access to expert insights across industries such as health care, professional services, institutional investment, private equity and technology, today announced a groundbreaking new capability. Guidepoint MCP is a connector that brings Guidepoint's expert transcript Library and Advisor Network directly into the AI platforms research teams already use, thereby supporting full primary research workflows. Guidepoint MCP connects Guidepoint360 to Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity, so research and expert consultation workflows can happen in the same environment. The tool is built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard for connecting data sources to AI applications.

Capabilities of Guidepoint MCP now include:

Seamless AI incorporation: enables new research workflows that combine proprietary expert knowledge with the full power of AI Full source attribution: every answer traces back to the source transcript in Guidepoint360, with a complete audit trail Compliance by design: all content is compliance-reviewed and configurable to client-specific compliance controls and topic restrictions Compounding dataset: a foundation that only gets stronger over time with 150,000+ transcripts available now and 5,000+ added every month

When a research team asks a question, relevant material from more than 150,000 compliance-reviewed transcripts in the Guidepoint Library can be accessed in response, with links back to source transcripts in Guidepoint360 so the team can verify the information. An analyst pulls up the full transcript to confirm that the statement is an accurate quote or paraphrase, reads the surrounding conversation for context, and references the source in an investment committee memo or a client deliverable. Teams can also search their own completed consultations and query those transcripts in one place, subject to their permissions.

The new Guidepoint MCP capability allows sorting, scheduling, and managing experts for a project in the AI platform the team is already working in, using plain language. Clients can pull up their open projects, see the Guidepoint Advisors submitted to them, read how each one answered the screening questions, filter based on their responses, check availability, and either request a consultation or decline, with a confirmation before each step. Clients managing their projects in AI tools can reduce the time it takes to identify, evaluate, and schedule the right Advisors.

Clients can also ask Guidepoint MCP about upcoming curated insights on a company, sector, or theme. Without leaving the workflow, they can surface, view, and register for relevant roundtables, teleconferences, and moderated calls.

For more information on Guidepoint MCP, please visit guidepoint.

About Guidepoint

Guidepoint provides real-time access to expert insights, combining human expertise with AI-powered research tools to deliver knowledge at scale. Backed by a global network of more than two million subject-matter experts, Guidepoint equips institutional investors, consulting firms, and corporations with the context they need across companies, markets, and trends. Through live, asynchronous, and agentic workflows, Guidepoint embeds expert knowledge directly into decision-making, turning answers into action when timing matters most. For more information, please visit

Contact

Meir Kahtan

Meir Kahtan Public Relations, LLC

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