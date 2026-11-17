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BOXABL (NASDAQ: BXBL) reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2026, including third-quarter revenue of $578,000, up from $186,000 a year earlier. Nine-month revenue increased to $2.6 million from $588,000, supported by deliveries of 36 Casitas to 13 customers. Third-quarter net loss widened to $18.7 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, from $10.8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, while nine-month net loss narrowed to $35.9 million from $51.8 million. The company recorded 209 net new Casita orders during the quarter, representing approximately $16.6 million in sales value, and ended September with a backlog of 679 Casitas valued at approximately $45 million.

Following quarter end, BOXABL received an order for 20 Casitas valued at more than $875,000 from a Native American tribe in Oklahoma, with shipments scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter. The company also signed a letter of intent to establish a mortgage lending joint venture with an institutional partner managing more than $2 billion in assets, with services expected to begin in early 2027. BOXABL continues to expand its modular housing offerings, including its Developer Series and Baby Box products, while developing an online design configurator targeted for launch in the first quarter of 2027.

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About BOXABL

Since its founding in 2017, BOXABL has raised more than $230 million from more than 50,000 investors. The North Las Vegas-based company is working to transform the housing industry through innovative technology and design, with a mission of making housing affordable at mass-production scale. BOXABL's flagship product, the Casita, is a 361-square-foot studio unit with a full kitchen, bathroom and utilities that unfolds on-site in under an hour. The company also offers the smaller, 120-square-foot Baby Box and is developing stackable and connectable modules designed to form townhomes, multifamily units and larger single-family homes. BOXABL began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol“BXBL” on July 20, 2026, following completion of its business combination with FG Merger II Corp.

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