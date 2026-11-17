Mobilicom (NASDAQ: MOB) announced that it received a follow-on production order valued at approximately $863,000 from a U.S. Tier-1 defense customer for integration into a loitering munition platform deployed under a U.S. Department of War (“DoW”) Program of Record (“POR”). The order includes licensing for the Professional tier of Mobilicom's ICE electronic warfare and cybersecurity software, bringing cumulative purchase orders under the program to approximately $4.7 million since the fourth quarter of 2025. The company said deliveries are continuing monthly, reflecting sustained production activity with the customer.

CEO Oren Elkayam said the adoption of the Professional tier of ICE software represents an opportunity to expand beyond datalink hardware sales and generate additional higher-margin software revenue per platform. Mobilicom's ICE technology is designed to protect communications and maintain mission control for loitering munitions and other tactical unmanned aerial systems operating in contested electronic warfare environments. The company expects software licensing to become an increasingly important contributor as production scales.

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About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom's large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world's largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

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