ZenaTech (NASDAQ: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) announced that its Drone as a Service (“DaaS”) business secured surveying contracts with two established energy sector customers, representing nearly C$1 million (approximately US$680,000) in current and potential future work. The projects include C$270,000 under contract and approximately C$700,000 in anticipated follow-on work, contingent on successful execution of existing assignments. An established Canadian oil and gas producer contracted C$150,000 in surveying and environmental services related to infrastructure construction, with approximately C$500,000 in additional work expected over the next six months. A second customer, a large energy infrastructure company, awarded C$120,000 in plant site inspection, mapping and monitoring work, with approximately C$200,000 in additional work anticipated next year.

ZenaTech said the contracts support its strategy of developing recurring revenue through long-term customer relationships across its DaaS network. The company's services combine licensed surveying professionals with drone-based mapping, inspection and LiDAR data processing to support energy infrastructure projects from planning and construction through ongoing operations. ZenaTech is also developing proprietary artificial intelligence software to accelerate LiDAR processing and improve surveying efficiency.

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About ZenaTech

ZenaTech, Inc. is a technology company that specializes in AI autonomy drone platforms to transform commercial, government, and defense sectors. Its subsidiaries include drone manufacturing through ZenaDrone, a global Drone as a Service (DaaS) business, and an enterprise SaaS division of software brands. The Company is executing an acquisition-led DaaS roll-up strategy to digitize and automate legacy service industries like land surveys and inspections, driving drone-based scalable, recurring revenue growth. With an operating footprint spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia, ZenaTech is advancing AI drones for applications such as agriculture and logistics, as well as ISR, cargo, and counter-UAS for U.S. defense and NATO allies. The company is investing in next-generation technologies, including drone swarms, quantum computing, and advanced AI autonomy to capture long-term opportunities in key markets through its R&D initiatives.

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