This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals and may include paid advertising.

LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) reported assay results from its fall 2026 drilling program at the Swanson Gold Deposit, highlighting near-surface gold mineralization that extends the deposit approximately 90 meters west along strike from the planned starter pit. Drill hole SW-26-126 intersected 2.52 grams per metric ton (“g/t”) gold over 14.35 meters, including 9.40 g/t over 1.7 meters and 5.37 g/t over 2.5 meters. A second hole, SW-26-125, returned 0.86 g/t gold over 45 meters, including 2.00 g/t over 7.5 meters and 2.08 g/t over 4.15 meters. The company believes the shallow mineralization could support a potential westward expansion of the planned starter pit.

The Swanson Deposit drilling campaign comprises 26 planned holes totaling approximately 12,300 meters within LaFleur's broader 93-hole, 25,570.5-meter exploration program at the Swanson Gold Project. To date, 15 holes totaling 6,756 meters have been completed in the deposit area, with assay results available for the first five holes. Ongoing drilling will investigate mineralization along strike, down-dip and down-plunge to evaluate the deposit's continuity and potential resource expansion. LaFleur aims to establish a larger mineralized inventory to support future development of the Swanson Gold Project and planned utilization of its Beacon Gold Mill.

To view the full press release, visit

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Quebec. The Company's mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our PEA-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 20,642 hectares (206 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur Minerals has consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold targets and several others that make up the Swanson Gold Project. LaFleur Minerals' recently refurbished Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material from Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects. The Swanson Gold Project is located approximately 55 kilometres north of Val-d'Or in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the world's most prolific gold-producing regions. The Val-d'Or-Malartic mining district, 50 to 75 kilometres south and southwest of Swanson, hosts several operating mines and advanced projects, including Agnico Eagle's Canadian Malartic, Goldex and LaRonde mines, Eldorado Gold's Lamaque Complex, Fresnillo's Novador project, and Cartier Resources' Chimo Mine project. Further northeast, Gold Fields is advancing the Windfall deposit, while Bonterra Resources is advancing the Barry and Gladiator deposits in the Urban-Barry gold camp. Mineralization at these properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Swanson Gold Project. LaFleur Minerals recently released the results of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) results for the Company's Swanson Gold Project and the planned restart of the Beacon Gold Mill (refer to press release dated March 3, 2026 ).

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LFLRF are available in the company's newsroom at

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