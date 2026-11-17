MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka has invited the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry to lead a trade and investment delegation to Sri Lanka EXPO 2027, following discussions on closer commercial links with western India.

Consul General Priyanga Wickramasinghe and Consul for Commercial Affairs Shirani Ariyarathne met the chamber's leadership in Panaji, Goa, in November 2026, according to Sri Lanka's Consulate General in Mumbai.

They were received by chamber president Pratima Dhond, former president Manguirish Pai Raiker and director general Sanjay Amonkar.

The discussions identified tourism and hospitality, food processing, the blue economy, green energy and technology as potential areas for cooperation between Sri Lanka and Goa.

Wickramasinghe presented Sri Lanka EXPO 2027 as an international trade and investment exposition and invited the chamber to explore export, import, foreign investment and joint manufacturing opportunities through a visiting delegation.

Sri Lanka EXPO 2027 is scheduled for 14 to 17 January in Colombo. The Export Development Board is organising the event under the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development.

The exposition is intended to bring together buyers, investors, trade delegations, chambers of commerce and industry representatives. Its programme includes an investment forum, with opportunities for businesses to present projects and build commercial relationships. Interested companies can obtain participation information through the official exhibition website, srilankaexpo, which provides a route to registration and further details about the planned international event.

The proposed delegation is intended to turn the discussions into business connections. The meeting also sought to strengthen direct engagement between the consulate and the chamber, with business-to-business exchanges forming part of their approach to regional economic cooperation.