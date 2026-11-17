MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka promoted cultural, wildlife and wellness holidays to Swedish travel businesses at Travel News Market 2026 in Stockholm, seeking new partnerships and stronger links with Nordic tourism markets.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Stockholm organised the country's participation with the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau at Stockholmsmässan on 12 November 2026. Aitken Spence Travels and Jetwing Travels represented Sri Lanka's destination management sector.

Business meetings brought the delegation into contact with Swedish tour operators, travel agents, journalists, airlines and other industry representatives, according to the embassy.

The discussions focused on introducing Sri Lankan tourism products, developing commercial contacts and exploring partnerships intended to attract more visitors from Sweden.

Ambassador Kapila Fonseka attended the event and met travel industry representatives, highlighting opportunities for closer tourism cooperation between Sri Lanka and Sweden.

The destination presentation covered cultural heritage, beaches, wildlife, wellness and Ayurveda, alongside adventure and sustainable tourism offerings. Sri Lanka was promoted as a year-round destination for Swedish and other Nordic travellers seeking different types of holidays.

The participation combined diplomatic promotion with direct involvement by Sri Lankan travel businesses, giving prospective partners an opportunity to discuss tourism services with destination management companies.

The embassy plans to follow up with the contacts established at the event and continue working with travel businesses and relevant institutions. Its wider programme includes exploring opportunities in both Nordic and Baltic markets, with direct relationships between Sri Lankan service providers and overseas travel partners forming part of that engagement.