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California is warning veterans about "claim sharks." These unaccredited businesses may promise faster VA claims or guaranteed benefit increases while charging excessive fees. Initial VA benefits claims assistance is free. Veterans can get help through accredited veterans service organizations, county veterans service offices, and other authorized representatives. Older veterans face additional financial risks. Pension scams may pressure retirees into purchasing costly annuities, transferring assets, or paying unnecessary fees that could jeopardize their benefits. Verify credentials before paying anyone. California's SB 694 strengthens protections against unauthorized claims fees, and veterans can check a representative's accreditation through the VA's official website.

Veterans who need help accessing disability compensation, pensions, or other benefits may encounter companies promising to make the process easier. Some even claim they can guarantee a higher monthly payment or move an application to the front of the line. Those promises could come at a steep financial cost.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a consumer alert on November 10, 2026, warning veterans and their families about predatory businesses known as“claim sharks.” These companies and individuals operate without accreditation from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), sometimes charging excessive fees for services that veterans could receive for free.

The warning comes as California strengthens its legal protections against businesses that exploit veterans seeking access to benefits they've earned through military service.

What Are VA Claim Sharks?

Claim sharks are unaccredited individuals or companies that charge veterans for assistance with federal benefits claims. Some advertise faster processing times, guaranteed benefit increases, or specialized knowledge that supposedly gives them an advantage over other representatives.

The problem is that these businesses operate outside the VA's official accreditation system, which establishes standards for professional conduct and permissible fees.

In the November 10 consumer alert, Bonta urged veterans to carefully verify offers before trusting someone with their benefits information.

Not every unaccredited person offering assistance intends to commit fraud, but paying an unauthorized business can expose veterans to unnecessary expenses, misleading promises, and potential misuse of sensitive information.

Veterans Can Get Help With Initial Claims for Free

One of the most important details in the alert is something many veterans may not realize: You do not need to pay someone to help prepare and file an initial VA benefits claim.

Free assistance is available through county veterans service offices, accredited veterans service organizations, and other authorized representatives.

California veterans can contact their local county veterans service office through the California Department of Veterans Affairs. Veterans elsewhere can use the VA's official representative search to locate accredited assistance.

This distinction matters financially. A veteran who pays hundreds or thousands of dollars to an unauthorized claims company may be spending money unnecessarily, particularly when qualified help is available at no cost.

California Has Strengthened Its Protections Against Excessive Fees

California's Senate Bill 694, signed into law in February 2026, established additional protections against predatory VA claims businesses. The legislation prohibits unauthorized fees for preparing, presenting, or prosecuting federal veterans benefits claims and restricts charges that exceed what VA-accredited attorneys or claims agents may lawfully collect. It also targets unauthorized access to VA computer systems using veterans' login credentials.

Under federal rules, accredited attorneys and claims agents may charge permissible fees in certain circumstances, generally involving representation after an initial VA decision. However, initial claims assistance cannot simply be turned into an expensive service because a company promises better results.

The financial consequences can be substantial when a business demands a percentage of a veteran's future benefits or charges recurring fees for questionable assistance.

Older Veterans Should Watch for Pension Scams

The Attorney General's warning extends beyond disability compensation claims. Veterans age 65 and older may encounter financial advisers offering to help them qualify for VA pension benefits, including Aid and Attendance. Some advisers encourage veterans to purchase expensive annuities, transfer assets into trusts, or pay unnecessary application fees. These arrangements can create serious problems.

Moving money or property without understanding VA eligibility rules may jeopardize benefits, create unexpected expenses, or limit access to assets needed for long-term care. Veterans considering Aid and Attendance should review their eligibility through VA pension benefits information and obtain qualified guidance before transferring assets or purchasing financial products.

Scammers May Pretend to Represent the VA

A company doesn't have to charge an upfront fee to create financial harm. Some scammers impersonate VA employees, use official-looking seals, or claim to represent established veterans organizations. Others request Social Security numbers, banking information, or account login credentials under the pretense of verifying benefits eligibility. The VA's fraud prevention resources outline common warning signs, including unsolicited requests for personal information and pressure to act immediately.

Veterans should never share their VA login credentials with someone who claims they need direct access to speed up a benefits application. A legitimate representative's accreditation can be verified independently before providing sensitive financial or personal information.

Other Financial Scams Targeting Veterans

The California alert also highlights several schemes that extend beyond benefits applications. Home loan scams may involve callers pretending to represent the VA, a mortgage company, or another government agency. They might pressure homeowners to refinance, redirect mortgage payments, or pay upfront fees for services that never materialize.

Education scams can target veterans using GI Bill benefits, particularly when schools make unrealistic promises about employment opportunities or pressure prospective students to enroll immediately. Affinity fraud presents another risk. A scammer may claim to be a fellow veteran or use military imagery to establish trust before promoting a questionable investment or financial service. In each case, the familiar military connection is intended to make the offer seem more credible.

How Veterans Can Protect Their Benefits

Before signing an agreement with anyone offering VA claims assistance, take a few basic precautions.

Verify accreditation. Use the VA's official representative search rather than relying on a company's website or advertising. Question guaranteed results. No outside business can promise that the VA will approve a claim or award a particular benefit amount. Review every fee. Ask for a written explanation of charges and confirm whether the representative is legally permitted to collect them. Protect account credentials. Never give an unfamiliar business your VA login information, banking passwords, or verification codes. Avoid rushed decisions. Pressure to sign immediately or surrender a percentage of future benefits deserves additional scrutiny.

Veterans who suspect their personal information has been compromised can also visit IdentityTheft for assistance with recovery steps.

Where to Report a Suspected VA Benefits Scam

Veterans who believe they have been targeted by a fraudulent claims company can report the incident to the appropriate authorities. In California, complaints can be submitted through the Attorney General's consumer complaint system. The office also encourages victims to contact local law enforcement when appropriate. Suspected fraud can be reported nationally through href="" target="_blank" ft.

For scams specifically involving VA benefits, veterans can contact the VA's fraud reporting resources and seek assistance through official VA channels. Keep copies of contracts, payment records, emails, advertisements, and communications with the suspected business. Those documents may become important if authorities investigate or if you attempt to recover money.

Veterans Shouldn't Have to Pay Unnecessary Fees for Earned Benefits

VA disability compensation, pensions, and other benefits can provide essential financial support for veterans and their families. Losing part of that money to an unauthorized claims business can be especially damaging for retirees living on fixed incomes. California's latest warning highlights the importance of understanding who is legally authorized to assist with claims and when fees are permitted. Before paying a company that promises faster approval or larger benefits, verify its credentials and explore the free assistance already available.

Have you or a veteran in your family ever been approached by a company promising to increase VA benefits in exchange for a fee?

Amanda Blankenship

Amanda Blankenship is Chief Editor at District Media, Inc., leading content strategy, quality assurance, and editorial operations across high-traffic personal finance sites like SavingAdvice and CleverDude. A Wingate University graduate with a BA in Communications (Journalism focus), she brings over a decade of experience in digital publishing, writing, and team leadership in the personal finance space.

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