(MENAFN- Thousandaire) > On Monday afternoon, thousands of people opened their banking app and got a version of the same message: try again later. Reports of problems at JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and other large banks peaked around 2 p.m. Eastern. Some Zelle payments stalled. By that evening, transactions were reported to be posting normally again. Three days earlier, on Nov. 13, the Federal Aviation Administration stopped flights nationwide for nearly five hours after what it called“legacy equipment” became unstable. Airlines canceled about 12,462 flights, though the FAA notes not every cancellation was caused by the ground stop. These are two different systems with two different problems, and there's no confirmed link between them. Both show the same thing, though: when everything runs through one system, one bad afternoon can stop all of it. Your household money is probably set up the same way. What happened, and what didn't Chase said the problem was a temporary software bug in on-premise hardware, and that there was no evidence it was cyber-related. Zelle said its own network was working and that problems at banks may have delayed some payments. Chase added that other banks may have been affected where it was party to a transaction, and some of them reported payment delays. Nothing in the reports suggests any deposits were lost. That's worth separating clearly, because the two risks feel similar in the moment and call for completely different responses. Bank failure is a solvency problem: the bank can't cover its deposits. That's what deposit insurance is for. The FDIC says its coverage is“$250,000 per depositor, per FDIC-insured bank, for each account ownership category,” and that“no depositor has lost a penny of FDIC-insured funds” since 1933. A bank outage is an access problem: the money is there, and you can't move it for a few hours. FDIC insurance doesn't do anything for you here, because nothing failed. Your rent is still due, your card can still be declined, and your transfer still sits there pending. Most people have planned for neither. The fix for the outage risk is cheap, and it also gives you a head start on the failure risk. The setup: two banks, one firewall The goal isn't to predict the next outage. It's to make sure one can't stop your bills, your groceries and your paycheck all at once. 1. Open a funded checking account at an unrelated bank “Unrelated” matters. A second account at the same bank goes down with the first. Pick a different institution, ideally one you can reach with its own debit card and its own app. Order the card, activate it, and use it once so you know it works. 2. Size it to about two weeks of fixed bills Two weeks covers almost any outage, plus the time it takes for delayed transfers to catch up. Here's the formula: Backup balance = (monthly fixed bills × 12 ÷ 26) + one week of everyday spending Using illustrative numbers:

Input Example Monthly fixed bills (housing, utilities, insurance, minimum payments) $4,000 Two weeks of those bills ($4,000 × 12 ÷ 26) $1,846 One week of groceries, gas and other essentials $300 Backup balance about $2,150

Use your own numbers. If you already keep an emergency fund at a second bank, part of it can do this job. The point is that it can be reached with a debit card at a different institution, not that it's new money.

3. Spread out what moves automatically

Look at where each automatic payment draws from and when. If your mortgage, car payment and credit card autopay all leave the same account in the same three days, a single afternoon outage around those dates is a real problem. Two simple changes:

Move one or two autopays to the backup account, so it gets used every month and you notice if anything goes wrong with it. Split your direct deposit if your employer allows it, sending a fixed amount to the backup account. That keeps it topped up without a reminder.

4. Keep a small amount of cash

A few hundred dollars at home covers the stretch where both a card and an app fail at a register. You don't need more than that.

5. Hold the rest of your money where it already is

The backup account is about access, not where you invest. An outage is no reason to sell investments, empty a bank account or move a large balance in a hurry. If you have more than the coverage limit at one bank, that's worth fixing on its own schedule, using the FDIC's ownership-category rules, not in the middle of a news cycle.

After an outage: two rules for the following days

Treat any call about your account as suspect. Fraudsters read the news too. A call, text or email that mentions the outage and asks you to“verify” your account, read back a code, or move money“to keep it safe” should end the conversation. Hang up and call the number printed on the back of your card or on your statement. Your bank doesn't need you to move money to protect it.

Check your statement for the next few weeks. Delayed transactions can post twice or post late. If something you didn't authorize shows up, report it right away. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau explains that for a lost or stolen card, telling your bank“within two business days” caps your liability at $50, while waiting longer could leave you responsible“for up to $500.” At the latest, you“must notify your bank within 60 days” after the statement showing the transaction is sent. After you report it, the bank“generally has ten business days to investigate the issue.”

The decision in one line

Keep your deposits insured, and keep two weeks of bills at a second, unrelated bank. Monday's outage tested access, not safety, and the backup account is how you pass that test.

Sources Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Understanding Deposit Insurance Federal Aviation Administration, Nationwide Ground Stop: Questions and Answers Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, How do I get my money back after I discover an unauthorized transaction or money missing from my bank account? KPRC Click2Houston, Thousands report banking outages Monday; Chase cites software bug, other banks report transaction delays (for the Chase and Zelle statements) Thousandaire Editorial Team

The Thousandaire Editorial Team creates practical, evidence-based personal finance content for people building real wealth. We break down investing, retirement, taxes, real estate, and other wealth-building decisions with clear explanations, real numbers, and no hype