Mechatronics Lab at Sierra College

Mechatronics student in the lab

Sierra College and Regional Partners Awarded $200,000 to Take High School Mechatronics Pathway Statewide

- Roy Ingram, Sierra College Mechatronics Mechatronics Department ChairROCKLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sierra College has been awarded a $200,000 grant by California Education Learning Lab to turn its high school Mechatronics pathway into a blueprint that community colleges across California can follow. The project builds on the dual enrollment model Sierra College and Roseville Joint Union High School District launched at Oakmont and Antelope high schools in 2025.The U.S. semiconductor industry could face a shortage of 67,000 workers by 2030, according to a study by the Semiconductor Industry Association and Oxford Economics. Sierra College's project,“From Practice to Blueprint: Advancing Mechatronics and Semiconductor Pathways,” will help prepare more instructors to teach the students California employers need.The project expects to reach 20 faculty and about 1,000 students over the two-year grant period. Partners include Robert Bosch Semiconductor, the UC Davis Center for Nano-Manufacturing, Roseville Joint Union High School District, Western Placer Unified School District, the Greater Sacramento Economic Council and the Sacramento Valley Manufacturing Alliance."We are grateful to the California Education Learning Lab for this investment, and to the high school, university and industry partners who built this pathway with us," said Willy Duncan, Sierra College Superintendent/President. "Students are moving from the classroom into high-demand technical careers, and employers are finding the skilled people they need. Our region is ready to share what works with the rest of California."A Model Built With Local High SchoolsA combined $2.2 million in grants from K12 Strong Workforce and the Sacramento K16 Collaborative trained high school faculty and built labs at Oakmont and Antelope High Schools that mirror the Mechatronics lab on Sierra's Rocklin campus, where the first phase of the newly modernized Applied Technology Center opened for instruction this fall.Nearly 100 students completed college-level Mechatronics courses in the first year and earned college credit for free. This fall, enrollment at the two schools climbed to nearly 150, and Antelope launched its first advanced manufacturing sections with 40 students. Both schools will add new advanced courses in spring 2027."For years, Sierra College Mechatronics was one of the best-kept secrets around. We've been too busy building careers to tell everyone about it. Well, the secret is out," said Roy Ingram, Professor and Department Chair of Mechatronics at Sierra College and co-principal investigator on the grant. "High school students now walk into labs that look like the ones employers run, and they earn college credit before they graduate. This grant lets us help other colleges build the same on-ramp.""When Mechatronics is on campus, word spreads. Students hear about the cool things their friends are doing in class, and we get that grapevine effect, with more of them asking their counselors about it," said Shane Waggoner, Director of Career Technical Education for Roseville Joint Union High School District. "They do the same labs they would at Sierra College, earn college credit in high school and get into the workforce sooner."Training More Instructors, Sharing the BlueprintThe grant funds two strategies. The first grows the teaching bench through industry externships, teaching institutes for dual enrollment instructors, cleanroom training at the University of California, Davis, and a route for industry professionals to move into teaching. It builds on Sierra's weeklong summer institute, where college faculty train high school teachers to lead introductory Mechatronics courses.The second produces the blueprint itself: program design guidance, an employer toolkit and facilities planning resources that colleges across California can adopt. Dr. Amy Schulz, Executive Dean of Workforce and Strategic Initiatives at Sierra College, leads the project as principal investigator. Ingram and Jonathan Schwartz, a retired Colfax High School teacher hired for the project, serve as co-principal investigators.Connected to National Semiconductor Workforce EffortsSierra College Mechatronics is actively involved in national semiconductor workforce development through the Micro Nano Technology Education Center, known as MNT-EC, and the National Network for Microelectronics Education, or NNME. Ingram participates in the MNT-EC Community of Practice and serves on the MNT-EC/NNME Community College Advisory Board, contributing to national efforts to develop curriculum guidance, educational pathways and resources for colleges launching microelectronics programs. This involvement allows Sierra College to share its experience building industry-connected technical education programs while helping shape the future of semiconductor technician training nationwide.MNT-EC is a National Science Foundation Advanced Technological Education national center based at Pasadena City College. It works to build and scale America's micro and nanotechnology technician workforce through education, industry engagement and real-world opportunities. NNME's Pacific Intermountain regional node, led by Boise State University with UC Davis as a core member, connects schools, colleges and employers across nine Western states.The pathway leads to jobs. More than 100 employers have hired Sierra College Mechatronics graduates. Sierra College also runs California's third-largest dual enrollment program. In 2025-26, 6,460 high school students took 410 Sierra College courses.Learn more about the Mechatronics pathway at sierracollege/mechatronics.About Sierra CollegeSierra College is rising to the needs of our community. Sierra College serves 3,200 square miles of Northern California with campuses in Rocklin, Grass Valley and Truckee. With approximately 125 degree and certificate programs, Sierra College is ranked first in Northern California (Sacramento north) for transfers to four-year universities, offers career/technical training, and classes for upgrading job skills. Sierra graduates can be found in businesses and industries throughout the region. More information at .###

Kayla Scott

Sierra College

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Mechatronics at Sierra College

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Sierra College Wins $200,000 to Expand High School Mechatronics Statewide News Provided By MarketSharePR November 17, 2026, 18:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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