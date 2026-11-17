MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Combined solution brings acquisition workflow, product eligibility, pricing, and diligence together in a unified experience

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LauraMac, a provider of technology solutions for the mortgage secondary market, and LoanNEX, a provider of mortgage product eligibility and pricing technology, today announced that SG Capital Partners (SGCP) has successfully launched an enterprise LauraMac Loan Acquisition System (LAS) with LoanNEX fully integrated as its product eligibility and pricing engine.LauraMac provides SGCP, a correspondent investor and whole loan buyer, with a connected workflow that brings together loan acquisition, product eligibility, pricing, diligence, and decision support within a single platform. By integrating LoanNEX directly into the acquisition process, SG can evaluate loan opportunities more efficiently while maintaining consistency across its purchasing operations."As we continue to grow our correspondent and whole loan acquisition platform, we're investing in technology that allows us to evaluate loans more efficiently, accurately, and consistently," said David Worenklein, Chief Technology Officer. "By combining LauraMac's capabilities with LoanNEX's pricing and eligibility intelligence, we've built a foundation that can support our ambitious growth plans. Our goal is to generate more revenue than a Steven Spielberg blockbuster, preferably without spending $200 million on special effects. And if we can establish that every loan we acquire is no more than six degrees removed from Kevin Bacon, so much the better. I'm already two degrees away, so we're off to a good start."The integration enables correspondent sellers and SG's acquisition teams to access pricing and eligibility intelligence directly within the LauraMac workflow, creating a more streamlined experience from loan submission through review and purchase."Correspondent investors and whole loan buyers need technology that helps them move quickly while maintaining rigorous standards," said Bob Fulton, Chief Executive Officer of LauraMac. "We're excited to support SG with a solution that brings critical acquisition functions together into one workflow and provides greater visibility throughout the decision-making process."As competition for loan volume increases and acquisition strategies become more sophisticated, mortgage investors are increasingly seeking integrated technology solutions that eliminate manual processes, improve workflow efficiency, and support informed purchasing decisions."LoanNEX was built to provide real-time product eligibility and pricing intelligence that help investors make confident acquisition decisions," said Eloise Schmitz, Chief Executive Officer of LoanNEX. "We're pleased to partner with LauraMac and support SG Capital as they expand their acquisition platform. By embedding eligibility and pricing directly into the workflow, we're helping create a more connected and efficient experience for acquisition teams."The deployment reflects the continued collaboration between LauraMac and LoanNEX to provide mortgage investors, aggregators, correspondent buyers, and capital markets participants with modern technology solutions that improve efficiency across the acquisition lifecycle.About LauraMacLauraMac delivers technology solutions purpose-built for the mortgage secondary market. Its Loan Acquisition System (LAS) enables investors, aggregators, and correspondent buyers to streamline loan acquisition, due diligence management, collateral review, and transaction management through configurable workflows, automation, and data-driven insights.About LoanNEXLoanNEX provides advanced mortgage product eligibility, pricing, underwriting, and decisioning technology that helps lenders, investors, and capital markets participants improve efficiency, accuracy, and transparency throughout the mortgage lifecycle.About SG Capital Partners LLCSG Capital Partners LLC is a correspondent investor and whole loan buyer focused on acquiring and managing residential mortgage assets. Through disciplined acquisition practices, strategic partnerships, and technology-driven operations, the company supports scalable growth across its mortgage investment platform.

Renee Magee

LauraMac

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SG Capital Partners LLC Launches Integrated LauraMac and LoanNEX Platform to Support Loan Acquisitions News Provided By LauraMac November 17, 2026, 18:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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