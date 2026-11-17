Four-Time Emmy And Clio Award-Winning Director Alen Petkovic

LUSSIER, award-winning, independent entertainment marketing agency based in Los Angeles.

Acclaimed Director and Visionary Expands Agency's Capabilities Across Entertainment Marketing, Gaming, Brand Partnerships, and Digital Out-of-Home

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LUSSIER is proud to announce the addition of four-time Emmy and Clio Award-winning Alen Petkovic as Executive Creative Director and Live-Action Director.

Petkovic has created iconic opens and main titles for global events including the Academy Awards and the Super Bowl, among numerous others. His work seamlessly blends live-action filmmaking and visual effects, to create visually arresting creative across multiple platforms.

His recent projects include Sony's Spider-Man: Brand New Day partnership with Liquid I.V., along with campaigns for major video game franchises, including Assassin's Creed Shadows, LEGO Voyagers, and Silent Hill 2.

Petkovic has also pioneered immersive, groundbreaking Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) experiences, including a stunt for Universal Pictures' Wicked.

"Alen is exactly the kind of creative talent we want at LUSSIER," said Chris Stonich, President and Chief Creative Officer of LUSSIER. "He's an exceptional filmmaker and inventive thinker, who knows how to bring creativity and technology together to make something truly memorable. We're excited about the opportunities his talent brings to our clients."

“Alen has that rare combination of big creative ideas and the technical ability to execute them,” said Neri Rivas, Executive Creative Director at LUSSIER.“He's equally comfortable developing concepts, directing live action, and working in CG. There really isn't much he can't do."

Karin Levinson, SVP Partnerships and Executive Producer at LUSSIER said,“Studios and brands are constantly looking for fresh ways to connect with audiences. Alen gives us even more creative and production firepower to offer our partners."

Petkovic joins LUSSIER as the agency continues to invest in exceptional creative talent and broaden its work across entertainment, gaming, and emerging advertising platforms.

With Petkovic joining its creative leadership, LUSSIER isn't simply expanding its capabilities. It's expanding what's possible.

ABOUT LUSSIER

LUSSIER is an award-winning, independent entertainment marketing agency based in Los Angeles. Together with its print and key art division, Bangers & Mash, LUSSIER creates campaigns for the world's leading studios, networks, streaming platforms, and now

video gaming.

Our services include trailers, television, print, key art, live-action production, social and digital, motion graphics, gaming, digital out-of-home, brand partnerships, and original content, supported by premium in-house finishing, including Dolby Vision, color grading, sound design, and mixing.

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Four-Time Emmy And Clio Award-Winning Director Alen Petkovic Joins LUSSIER News Provided By LUSSIER November 17, 2026, 18:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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