Here at Smith Home & Design, Nichole Dowdy helping a customer bring their project to life

Offering a more streamlined way to plan cabinet and home design projects across Western Kentucky.

- Brad Smith, Owner, Smith Home & Design

MAYFIELD, KY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Smith Home & Design announced today the launch of its“More Choices. Less Stress.” customer experience campaign, designed to help homeowners, builders, and remodelers navigate cabinet and home design projects more efficiently.

The Mayfield-based company offers standard kitchen and bath cabinetry from trusted manufacturers along with custom-built cabinetry created in its own workshop. Customers can choose from a range of styles, finishes, storage features, and price points to match each project's needs.

“Whether someone needs a trusted cabinet line or something custom-built, we want them to feel confident and supported throughout the project,” said Brad Smith, Owner of Smith Home & Design.

Smith Home & Design also offers granite, quartz, and quartzite countertops, cabinet hardware, backsplash tile, flooring tile, and shower tile selections. The company coordinates cabinet delivery and professional installation, allowing customers to work with one local team from product selection through completion.

Custom cabinetry is available for unique room dimensions, built-in shelving, home offices, laundry rooms, entertainment centers, mudrooms, and specialty storage applications.

Brad Smith also creates handcrafted custom furniture, including dining tables, desks, benches, shelving, and one-of-a-kind woodworking pieces.

The company serves homeowners, builders, and remodelers throughout Western Kentucky from its Mayfield location.

Homeowners, builders and remodelers can contact Smith Home & Design at (270) 727-4387 or visit smith-hd.

About Smith Home & Design

Based in Mayfield, Kentucky, Smith Home & Design serves Western Kentucky with trusted cabinet lines, custom cabinetry built in its own workshop, countertops, hardware, tile, professional delivery and installation, and handcrafted custom furniture. The company works with customers on projects ranging from standard cabinet selections to custom solutions designed around specific spaces and functional needs.

Brad Smith

Smith Home & Design

+1 270-727-4387

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Smith Home & Design Launches 'More Choices. Less Stress.' Customer Experience Campaign News Provided By Reach Marketing Group November 17, 2026, 18:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Furniture & Woodworking Industry



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