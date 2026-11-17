MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BROKEN ARROW, OK, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On June 1, the White House issued a proclamation further adjusting Section 232 tariffs on aluminum, steel, and copper, temporarily changing duties on mobile industrial equipment and machinery from June 8, 2026, through December 31, 2027. The order describes construction equipment as essential to American reindustrialization. On January 1, 2028, rates revert to the schedule set in April 2026.Under the temporary schedule, many imported machines carry an additional 25% duty. Lower rates apply to products from certain trade partners, including Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and EU member nations, as well as to qualifying products from Canada and Mexico and products with at least 85% U.S.-produced metal content.For fleets comparing new equipment with repairs to existing machines, these rates are part of the cost calculation.Remanufactured hydraulic pumps are rebuilt from existing cores, which keeps the original housings in service. Hydraulic motor repair restores components such as track drives and swing motors without the purchase of a new unit.Fleet managers reviewing their construction hydraulics can factor in component hours and rebuild timing relative to the 2028 rate change. Repair turnaround is another consideration, since it determines how long a machine stays out of service. On that front, countless facility directors searching for the best hydraulic motor repair near me praise Precision Fluid Power for ensuring heavy-duty equipment returns to peak performance quickly.The temporary rates remain in effect through 2027 unless further action modifies them.

Ernest Potts

AeroVane Fluid Dynamics

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How 2026 Tariff Changes Are Rewriting the Repair-vs-Replace Math for Construction Fleets News Provided By Precision Fluid Power inc. November 17, 2026, 18:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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