Four integrated AI skills combine media creation, local publishing, engagement and customer intelligence to help brands win customers and improve visibility.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SOCi Inc., the Agentic Workforce built for multi-location visibility, today unveiled a major upgrade to its Genius Social Agent, expanding its intelligence and capabilities to bring the power of an entire social media team to every location. Powered by the new Social Core Bundle, the enhanced agent combines four coordinated skills (Media Essentials, Content Orchestration, Community Engagement and Voice of Customer Engagement) to create on-brand media, plan and publish localized content, engage customers around the clock, and turn conversations into actionable intelligence. Together, these capabilities help brands turn under-managed social channels into growth engines that drive customer engagement and visibility across social, search and AI.Social Is Now Part of How Locations Get ChosenSocial media has been regarded as the #1 customer care channel, and more recently as the #2 search channel behind only Google. However, given that Google and AI assistants are now drawing on social content to answer local queries, a brand's social presence now matters for off-social discovery too. Recently, Google has begun integrating social media directly into local business profiles by linking to each location's social pages and showing their latest Instagram and Facebook posts in a Social Media Updates carousel.In AI search, SOCi's 2026 Local Visibility Index ranks Facebook as the fourth most cited source across major LLMs, and AI assistants build local answers from signals across reviews, websites and social content. A location with fresh media, localized posts and engaged customers gives them recent proof the business is active. A silent location gives them nothing to cite. Active locations get chosen. Silent ones get skipped.Most brand locations look inactive on social media. Local teams lack the time, content and expertise to post consistently, so corporate waterfalls the same content everywhere, even though local posts earn up to 12x more engagement. Meanwhile, 88% of messages and DMs to brands go unanswered. Multiply that across hundreds or thousands of locations, and it becomes a staffing problem no brand will hire its way out of.What the Social Core Bundle DoesThe bundle gives every location a brand-trained social team:- Media Essentials turns the brand's own top-performing photos into fresh image variations and short videos.- Content Orchestration plans each location's calendar from the brand's goals and recent performance, then writes localized posts using approved media.- Community Engagement answers public comments and DMs in the brand's voice, around the clock.- Voice of Customer Engagement turns those conversations into themes and sentiment, alongside reviews and surveys.- Brand control by default. Every generated image and video is approved by the brand before use, and posts follow the brand's approval rules. Automatic approval is a choice, not a default. The agent learns from every edit and rejection.“Every multi-location brand knows social matters. What they've never had is the capacity to run it well at every location, and now it also shapes which locations AI recommends. The Social Core Bundle gives each location an agent that creates, posts, responds and listens, using the brand's own voice and assets. The locations that look alive are the ones that ultimately get chosen.”Afif Khoury, CEO and Co-Founder, SOCiEarly Pilot Customer ResultsMulti-location brands are piloting the Genius Social Agent with the Social Core Bundle skills, and early results are strong. One pilot customer has seen:- 13% increase in Google Business Profile search visibility- 97% increase in social media response rate- 57% increase in leads“Our team can focus more on other tasks since SOCi Genius Social Agent makes it quicker and easier to not only post to social media but respond to local engagements. What our teams used to spend a whole day or two per week on, we can now put our time and efforts into other projects.”Pilot Customer at a multi-location brandAvailabilityAll four skills in the Social Core Bundle are now available to all Genius Social customers. Any multi-location brand can request a demo at . Existing SOCi customers can also request a demo through their account team.About SOCiMaking Every Location VisibleSOCi is redefining how multi-location enterprises achieve local and AI search visibility with the industry's first and most deployed agentic workforce. With more than 400,000 agents already in market, and built specifically for distributed brands, SOCi's brand-trained agents are guided by a unified visibility engine that autonomously executes and optimizes local marketing work across AI search, GEO ecosystems, social, and reviews, ensuring every location is visible, discoverable, and growing in today's geo-driven landscape. Trusted by leading brands like Ford, Ace Hardware, and Liberty Tax, and recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies, SOCi transforms marketing from software you manage into work that gets done, intelligently, consistently, and at scale.Learn more at or contact....Media Contact:SOCi Communications...

Kaci McBride

SOCi

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SOCi Releases the Next Generation of Genius Social Agent, Bringing an Entire Social Media Team to Every Location News Provided By SOCi November 17, 2026, 18:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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