Coral Gables Museum presents three exhibitions during Miami Art Week 2026: Masterpieces in Private Hands: Volume I, Andy Warhol's Icons from the Herbert Brito Collection, and Oskar Kokoschka's The Odyssey.

John Baldessari, Double Play – My Coloring Book, 2012. Varnished inkjet print on canvas with acrylic and oil paint, 84 3/4 × 65 3/4 inches. Courtesy of Robins Collection. Featured in Masterpieces in Private Hands: Volume I at Coral Gables Museum.

Fernando Botero, La casa de las gemelas arias, 1973. Oil on canvas, 89 1/4 × 73 3/4 inches. Courtesy of Gary Nader. Featured in Masterpieces in Private Hands: Volume I at Coral Gables Museum.

Masterpieces in Private Hands joins Andy Warhol's Icons and Oskar Kokoschka's The Odyssey in a celebration of Miami's collectors and artistic legacy.

- Elvis Fuentes, Executive Director, Coral Gables MuseumCORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Coral Gables Museum announces three new exhibitions opening December 1, 2026, during Miami Art Week: Masterpieces in Private Hands: Volume I, the first of a two-part major exhibition that brings significant works of art from private collections into public view. The project celebrates collectors' vision and the vital role private collecting plays in shaping Miami's cultural landscape.Volume I will focus on pioneers and prominent collectors, such as Don and Mera Rubell, Martin Z. Margulies, Micky Wolfson, Ella Fontanals Cisneros, Carlos and Rosa de la Cruz, Debra and Dennis Scholl, Ramiro Ortiz and Patricia Gurdián, and Darlene and Jorge M. Perez, among others. Volume II, scheduled for Fall of 2027, will showcase a more recent wave of collectors that continue to expand and consolidate the city's art scene. A publication and documentary will accompany this project.The exhibition features works by Modern and Contemporary artists, such as Lee Krasner, Carmen Herrera, Sam Francis, Andy Warhol, Robert Indiana, John Baldessari, Ed Clark, Fernando Botero, Jesús Rafael Soto, José Bedia, Purvis Young, Felix Gonzalez-Torres, Anselm Kiefer, Doug Aitken, Anne Gaskell, Hernan Bas, Hung Liu, among others.Masterpieces in Private Hands: Volume I is made possible with support from the Ortiz Gurdian Collection / The Americas Collection, Coral Gables Community Foundation, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty, Baptist Health Doctors Hospital, Terrabank, and R.E. Chisholm Architects."Private collectors have played an extraordinary role in shaping Coral Gables and Miami's artistic identity, bringing important works into our community and contributing to the rich cultural life of our region," said Wayne 'Chip' Withers, Co-Founder and Chair of Coral Gables Museum's Board of Directors."With Masterpieces in Private Hands, we are celebrating our 16th anniversary by creating an opportunity for the public to experience exceptional art while highlighting the vision, knowledge, and generosity of those who collect and preserve it," said George Kakouris, Co-Founder and Chair Emeritus of the Museum.Curated by Executive Director Elvis Fuentes, the project features stories of collecting that reflect the Museum's commitment to foster an understanding of art, community, and our city's cultural history. It comes on the heels of a capital improvement project to upgrade the facilities funded by grants from the Knight Foundation, the City of Coral Gables, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, Carole A. Fewell, Anthony R. Abraham Family Foundation, and private donors, totaling an investment of over $700,000.“We drew inspiration from the many visits to collectors' homes, where they not only generously open doors to visitors, but tell interesting stories about their more meaningful works. Those oral stories aren't always recorded, and we wanted to let the voice of the collectors fill our newly renovated galleries this time,” said Fuentes.Two more exhibitions will open during Art Week. Coral Gables Collects: Andy Warhol's Icons from the Herbert Brito Collection showcases seventeen works from the popular portrait series by the American Pop artist. Subjects include Jackie Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe, and Elizabeth Taylor. On the other hand, Oskar Kokoschka's The Odyssey presents the entire series of 44 prints by the Austrian Expressionist artist and is the first outcome of a partnership between Coral Gables Museum and the Ortiz Gurdian Collection, made possible through the generous support of Terrabank.Coral Gables Museum is inviting additional corporate, philanthropic, civic, and media partners to support the exhibition and its related programming. Prospective partners will have opportunities to contribute to public access, educational engagement, special events, and the broader presentation of Miami's cultural achievements. Partnership opportunities are being developed for organizations interested in supporting the arts at Coral Gables Museum, engaging with collectors and cultural leaders, and contributing to the region's cultural vitality by supporting the creation of a Permanent Collection Fund.About Coral Gables MuseumCoral Gables Museum is dedicated to celebrating the civic arts and cultural heritage of Coral Gables and South Florida. Through exhibitions, educational initiatives, and community programs, the Museum fosters a deeper understanding and appreciation of the built and natural environments that shape the region.

Maylin Lara Ojeda

Coral Gables Museum

+1 305-603-8067

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Coral Gables Museum Announces Three Exhibitions for Miami Art Week News Provided By Coral Gables Museum November 17, 2026, 18:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Travel & Tourism Industry



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