MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Tax season may still be several months away, but waiting until January to organize your finances could mean missing opportunities to save money. New federal tax deductions, changes to how refunds are delivered, and updated online filing tools are among the issues taxpayers should understand before filing their 2026 returns in 2027.

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On November 16, the Internal Revenue Service issued its first“Get Ready” reminder for the upcoming filing season. The message is straightforward: start gathering your records now, review tax law changes, and make sure your banking information is accurate. For retirees and older taxpayers, the preparation could be particularly valuable. A new senior deduction may reduce taxable income for eligible individuals, while the ongoing phase-out of paper refund checks means some households will need to reconsider how they receive their money.

IRS Says Tax Preparation Should Begin Before January

The November 16 IRS announcement encourages Americans to begin organizing documents and reviewing financial transactions before the end of 2026. IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano said taxpayers should gather their records, complete necessary year-end transactions, and familiarize themselves with tax changes affecting their circumstances. That advice is especially relevant for households with multiple income sources.

Someone receiving Social Security, pension payments, investment income, and occasional earnings from part-time work may need several different documents before completing a return. Getting organized now can also make it easier to identify missing paperwork before filing season begins.

A New Senior Deduction Could Reduce Some Tax Bills

One of the most important provisions for older taxpayers is the enhanced deduction for eligible individuals age 65 and older. Under the Working Families Tax Cuts provisions, qualifying taxpayers can claim an additional deduction of up to $6,000 per eligible individual, or $12,000 for a married couple when both spouses qualify. The deduction begins phasing out when modified adjusted gross income exceeds $75,000 for single filers or $150,000 for married couples filing jointly.

For example, a qualifying retiree receiving $40,000 in annual income may be able to use the additional deduction to reduce taxable income, depending on the composition of that income and other tax rules. The deduction is available to eligible taxpayers whether they itemize or claim the standard deduction, but it doesn't automatically mean every senior will receive a larger refund. Taxpayers can review the eligibility rules through the IRS Working Families Tax Cuts information.

Tips, Overtime, and Car Loan Interest May Also Qualify

The IRS is also reminding taxpayers about deductions for certain qualified tips, overtime compensation, and interest paid on qualifying passenger vehicle loans. These provisions could affect workers who receive tips, employees who regularly work overtime, and households financing eligible vehicles. However, the deductions come with specific requirements and limitations.

For instance, the overtime deduction generally applies to the qualifying overtime premium rather than every dollar earned during overtime hours. Similarly, the vehicle loan interest deduction doesn't apply to every car purchase or financing arrangement. Before estimating potential savings, review the applicable rules and keep documentation supporting any deduction you intend to claim.

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Another significant change involves how taxpayers receive federal refunds. The IRS began phasing out paper refund checks in September 2025 under Executive Order 14247, and the transition continues into the 2027 filing season. Most taxpayers will need to provide a bank routing number and account number to receive their refunds electronically. This could require additional preparation for retirees who have traditionally preferred receiving paper checks through the mail.

Direct deposit can also eliminate problems involving lost, stolen, or undeliverable checks. Taxpayers should verify their banking information carefully because incorrect account details can delay a refund or create additional complications.

What if You Don't Have a Bank Account?

Not everyone uses a traditional checking or savings account, and the IRS recognizes that some taxpayers may need alternatives. One option is opening an account through an FDIC-insured financial institution. Credit unions may also offer suitable accounts, depending on membership requirements and available services. Certain prepaid debit cards, digital wallets, and mobile payment applications can receive tax refunds when they provide eligible routing and account numbers associated with the taxpayer's account. Veterans can explore participating financial institutions through the Veterans Benefits Banking Program.

Before choosing an alternative, compare monthly maintenance fees, withdrawal charges, and other account costs so that receiving a refund doesn't create unnecessary expenses.

IRS Online Accounts Can Help Track Tax Information

Taxpayers who haven't created an IRS Individual Online Account may find it useful before filing season begins. Through IRS/account, users can access tax transcripts, review balances, check certain tax documents, and manage payments. The system can also provide access to an Identity Protection PIN, a six-digit number designed to help prevent someone else from filing a federal tax return using your identity. Access requires identity verification through Login or ID.

The IRS also launched a new mobile app in September 2026, providing another way to access selected tax services. For people who prefer not to use digital accounts, traditional filing and assistance options remain available, although some services may take longer.

Gather These Documents Before Filing Season

A missing tax form can delay filing or lead to an inaccurate return.

The IRS encourages taxpayers to begin collecting records such as:

Forms W-2 from employers, including part-time jobs. Forms 1099 reporting interest, retirement distributions, and other income. Social Security benefit statements, when applicable. Records of deductible expenses and charitable contributions. Documentation supporting new deductions. Information about digital asset transactions. Current bank routing and account numbers.

Retirees should pay particular attention to Forms 1099-R, which report certain retirement distributions, and SSA-1099 statements showing Social Security benefits received.

Taxpayers who sold investments, received income through payment apps, or completed cryptocurrency transactions may also need additional records.

Don't Forget About Year-End Tax Decisions

Some tax planning opportunities must be completed before December 31 rather than when you file your return. For example, eligible taxpayers considering charitable contributions or certain retirement account transactions should review the relevant deadlines before the calendar year ends. Retirees subject to required minimum distributions should also confirm whether they have satisfied their obligations for 2026. Missing an applicable RMD deadline can create an excise tax liability, although correction procedures and exceptions may apply.

Taxpayers who expect to owe money may also want to review estimated payments or withholding to avoid an unpleasant surprise next spring. A qualified tax professional can help evaluate decisions involving retirement distributions, investment gains, and other complicated financial circumstances.

Free Tax Preparation Help May Be Available

Paying a commercial tax preparer isn't always necessary, particularly for people with relatively straightforward returns. The IRS-supported Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program offers free basic tax preparation to qualifying taxpayers. The Tax Counseling for the Elderly program provides free assistance, particularly for individuals age 60 and older, with an emphasis on pension and retirement-related tax questions. These services have eligibility requirements and may not handle every complex tax situation.

Still, someone who would otherwise spend $150 or $200 on a basic return could potentially keep that money by using an appropriate free filing option. Locations and eligibility information are available through the IRS free tax preparation resources.

Filing Early Doesn't Mean Filing Without All Your Records

There's a difference between preparing early and submitting a return before it's complete. Employers, financial institutions, and other payers may not issue certain tax forms until January or later. Filing before those documents arrive can create errors, amended returns, or refund delays. Taxpayers should also avoid making major purchases or scheduling essential bill payments around an anticipated refund date. Even when electronic filing and direct deposit are used, some returns require additional review. The IRS generally issues most refunds within 21 days, but that timeframe isn't guaranteed for every taxpayer.

A Little Preparation Now Could Save Money Next Spring

The 2027 filing season will bring several considerations for taxpayers, particularly those navigating new deductions or adjusting to electronic refund payments. For retirees, understanding the enhanced senior deduction and organizing retirement income records could make a meaningful difference in their tax preparation. Workers may also benefit from reviewing the rules for qualified tips, overtime, and vehicle loan interest before assuming they're eligible. The most practical starting point is simple: gather your paperwork, check your banking information, and review any tax changes that apply to your household.

Have you started preparing for the 2027 tax season, or do you usually wait until your tax documents arrive in January?